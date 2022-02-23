This Fairfield County Locale Ranks Among Best Places To Raise A Family, Report Says

Bridgeport, Connecticut Photo Credit: By MrFib / Wikimedia Commons

A Fairfield County city is one of the best places to raise a family in the United States, according to a new report.

Bridgeport ranked second in a list of the 15 "Best Places to Raise a Family," which was created by Rocket Homes and BestPlaces.net and published on Saturday, Feb. 5.

The ranking was created based on a variety of criteria, including school ratings, percent of households with children, number of parks and green spaces, crime rate, and more.

Researchers reported that Bridgeport ranks higher than 99 percent of the United States when it comes to kid-friendly amenities. The city offers a large number of parks, along with an aquarium and biking trails.

Grand Rapids, Michigan, was ranked first due in part to its school system ratings and wide variety of museums.

Find the full ranking here.

