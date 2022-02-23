Jewelry, Handbags Stolen From Fairfield County Home, Police Say

Police have asked the public for information after handbags and jewelry were stolen from a Fairfield County home. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

The New Canaan Police Department said authorities received a report of a burglary at a home on White Oak Shade Road at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21.

A resident reportedly arrived home and saw that the patio door in the back of the home was broken.

Police said the alarm system wasn't activated at the home, and the patio door wasn't alarmed.

Investigators asked that anyone with information about the case call 203-594-3522.

