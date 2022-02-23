ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Jewelry, Handbags Stolen From Fairfield County Home, Police Say

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ycbte_0eMj4Add00
Police have asked the public for information after handbags and jewelry were stolen from a Fairfield County home. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

Police have asked the public for information after handbags and jewelry were stolen from a Fairfield County home.

The New Canaan Police Department said authorities received a report of a burglary at a home on White Oak Shade Road at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21.

A resident reportedly arrived home and saw that the patio door in the back of the home was broken.

Police said the alarm system wasn't activated at the home, and the patio door wasn't alarmed.

Investigators asked that anyone with information about the case call 203-594-3522.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Teenage Girl Accused Of Pepper-Spraying Store Owner After Stealing iPhone In Fairfield County

A teenage girl has been arrested for allegedly stealing a cell phone and then pepper-spraying a store owner in Fairfield County. On Thursday, Jan. 20, the 16-year-old entered the cell phone store at 76 Stillwater Ave., in Stamford, and quickly took a new iPhone 12 from the counter and then left the store without paying for the item, according to Lt. Tom Scanlon of the Stamford Police.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Thieving Shopper Tries Stabbing Annapolis Grocery Store Worker: Police

Authorities in Annapolis are seeking the assailant who tried stabbing a grocery store employee attempting to step them from stealing Thursday, Feb. 24, they said. The two were engaged in a struggle with the shopper took out a box cutter and tried stabbing the employee at Giant grocery store on Forest Drive around 6:45 p.m., Anne Arundel County police said.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
City
Canaan, CT
City
New Canaan, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
New Canaan, CT
Crime & Safety
Fairfield County, CT
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

PA DUI Mom Endangered Child In Crash Police Say

A central Pennsylvania mom— who is the sole caretaker of a young child— caused a crash while driving under the influence while a child was in her vehicle, police allege. Lyndsay A. Gall, 40, of Lititz, "performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests" following the crash in the 1100 Block Manheim Pike around 9:18 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, Manheim Township police say.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Handbags#Jewelry#White Oak Shade Road
Daily Voice

Shooting Suspect Charged In CT With Gun, Weapon Charges, Police Say

A wanted suspect in Connecticut who had been at large was taken into police custody months after an alleged shooting where he suffered a gunshot wound, authorities announced. On Oct. 27, 2021, in New Haven County, members of the Hamden Police Department responded to the intersection of Concord Street and Dixwell Avenue at approximately noon, where there was a report of a shooting.
HAMDEN, CT
Daily Voice

29-Year-Old Accused Of Spray Painting His Tag On CT Highway Bridge

A 29-year-old tagger known to police in Connecticut and Massachusetts was busted after being caught spray-painting his mark on a Hartford County bridge, authorities announced. Connecticut State Police troopers on patrol at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9 were entering the Whitehead Highway from I-91 in Hartford, when he spotted two people under a highway bridge actively spray-painting graffiti on support beams.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Two Killed In Overnight Suffolk County Crash

Police are investigation a double-fatal overnight Long Island crash.It happened around 3:35 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 in Islip.A 2020 Honda Accord was being driven southbound on Route 111 when it veered into the northbound land and struck a northbound oil tanker truck at the intersection of Ironwood S…
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

BUSTED: Nearly 7 Pounds Of Coke, $195K Cash Found At Trenton Man's Apartment, Prosecutor Says

A 28-year-old man was arrested Friday after investigating officers found nearly seven pounds of cocaine and $195,000 in cash at his Trenton apartment, authorities announced. Detectives carrying out a search warrant at the West State Street apartment of Cesar Cedeno-Correa found about 6.6 pounds of cocaine and $195,000 in cash in a backpack in the bedroom, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Suspects Nabbed For String Of Nassau County Bank Robberies

Two men are facing charges for their roles in a rash of armed bank robberies on Long Island following a months-long investigation, police announced. In Nassau County, Freeport resident Curtis Williams, age 35, and Uniondale resident Demetri Miller, age 58, were both charged following an investigation into multiple armed robberies at three bank branches earlier this month.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
224K+
Followers
36K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy