Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt In Hamilton Crash With SUV

Intersection of S. Broad St. and Gropp Avenue in Hamilton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 39-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized after colliding with an SUV in Hamilton Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Xavier Zayas, of Hamilton, was riding a 2004 Suzuki GSX motorcycle west on S. Broad Street when he tried to pass a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander on the right while the vehicle was turning right on to Gropp Avenue around 12 p.m., Hamilton Police said.

Zayas struck the passenger side of the SUV and veered off the roadway into a patch of trees, authorities said.

Zayas was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The SUV driver refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

The crash remained under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Traffic Unit at (609) 581-4000. Anonymous tips can be left on the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at (609) 581-4008.

