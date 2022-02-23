Next Audiocom releases compact digital stereo mixer

Valiant, never a stranger to flashy trends, is wading into the NFT market beginning this weekend, with a Punk Mambo NFT offered for sale beginning on February 20. And while most consumers don't have any clue how NFTs work, fear not: the publisher has put together a short comics primer, using Valiant characters to explain it to you. And ComicBook has a first look at the comic, which hails from writer Darren Sanchez and Buddy Scalera, with art by Alan Robinson, colors by Lee Loughridge, and letters by A Larger World. On Sunday, the publisher will launch one of six planned NFTs, the first featuring the character of Punk Mambo.
Comments / 0