Next Audiocom releases compact digital stereo mixer

inavateonthenet.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext Audiocom has introduced M1, a compact and lightweight 4-channel digital stereo mixer with Bluetooth. The M1 can be used as a traditional mixer or as a USB audio interface. It...

inavateonthenet.net

Gadget Flow

Elgato Wave XLR audio mixer is a microphone interface and digital mixing solution with 48V

Do so much more in a seamless way with the Elgato Wave XLR audio mixer. This sleek desktop device boasts 48 volts of phantom power to truly bring the condenser microphones to life. Furthermore, it has a multifunctional control dial that lets you set the input gain, adjust the output volume, crossfade between mic and PC mix, and toggle phantom power. Additionally, you can use the capacitive sensor to quickly tap to mute. With the XLR input, you can connect your microphone, and the high-power headphone output provides zero-latency clear monitoring. Not only that, but it also uses USB-C connectivity and boasts antidistortion technology. This device directly integrates with Wave Link mixing software, and it has an interchangeable faceplate for personalization. Beyond all this, it delivers up to 75 dB of ultra-low-noise gain. So even insensitive dynamic microphones will sound as clear as possible.
ComicBook

Valiant Releases Digital Comic To Explain Their NFT Drop (Exclusive)

Valiant, never a stranger to flashy trends, is wading into the NFT market beginning this weekend, with a Punk Mambo NFT offered for sale beginning on February 20. And while most consumers don't have any clue how NFTs work, fear not: the publisher has put together a short comics primer, using Valiant characters to explain it to you. And ComicBook has a first look at the comic, which hails from writer Darren Sanchez and Buddy Scalera, with art by Alan Robinson, colors by Lee Loughridge, and letters by A Larger World. On Sunday, the publisher will launch one of six planned NFTs, the first featuring the character of Punk Mambo.
US News and World Report

CD Projekt Releases Cyberpunk for Next-Generation Consoles

(Reuters) - Video games maker CD Projekt has released a long-awaited version of its Cyberpunk 2077 game for next-generation consoles, it said during a livestream event on Tuesday. The company has been working to fix the game ever since a bug-ridden launch led Sony to pull it from its PlayStation...
#Mixer#Stereo#Usb Audio#Digital#Dsp
WREG

Best budget stand mixer

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cost is not always equivalent to quality. Lower cost options are frequently just as good as higher cost versions and that is very much true for stand mixers. Budget stand mixers sacrifice very little to bring their costs down, like a smaller mixing bowl or fewer mixing speeds and features.
GAMINGbible

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Releasing Digitally Next Month

Spider-Man: No Way Home's highly antipcated home release has been confirmed for next month. Now that Spider-Man's latest multiverse-spanning adventure has absolutely dominated the box office, it's time to let us take the adventure home so that we can re-watch our favourite scenes over and over again. Or, you know, just pause it on Andrew Garfield's face. Whatever. It's my choice.
Hackernoon

Blockchain and NFTs take the Digital Evolution to the Next Level

Ian Huang is the founder and CEO of ParallelChain Lab, which develops blockchain technology at both platform and application levels. He says the need for greater security and privacy in the digital realm is defining what the next generation of layer-one blockchains will look like and what technology will be necessary to drive it. ParallelChain's multi-class validator design that we adopted for the platform allows it to achieve high performance and good governance with accountability without centralizing the network. The long-term vision is to see businesses worldwide replace their most critical backend systems with our highly flexible and flexible systems.
