Biotech firms have developed nearly 40 percent more of key treatments for unmet medical needs, says a new book co-authored by Cambridge researchers. From "Breakthrough to Blockbuster: The Business of Biotechnology," published today, shows how the small, inexperienced entrepreneurial companies making up the biotech industry have created more life-changing medicines than all of the large pharmaceutical companies combined.

