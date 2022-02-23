ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

Dragon Volleyball Leaves Its Mark

By Zach Warner
Southlake Style
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to a roster full of smart and talented go-to players, the Carroll volleyball team made their mark as a group that was willing to hustle and sweat their way through the 2021 season. “I don't think we were always the most talented team or the biggest on the...

www.southlakestyle.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Saba News & Star

Dillos Hoops wins third straight district title

The San Saba High School boys varsity basketball team clinched its third consecutive district championship title on Friday, February 18, as the Dillos went on the road and beat Johnson City High School 48-33 to wrap up District 29-2A play. The Dillos were expected to take care of business in...
SAN SABA, TX
KFDA

Dumas ends 51 season drought, wins Bi-District playoff game

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Demons (25-6) have been on the hunt for a playoff gold ball for 51 years, and the boys team finally ended their drought on Tuesday. “We’re all competitive with each other,” said Johnny Reynaga, Dumas senior point guard and captain. “We’re fun. We’re a great group of guys that work hard.”
DUMAS, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Girls Golf: Lindale Lady Eagles capture own Invitational

LINDALE — The Lindale Lady Eagles, led by runner-up medalist Kenzie McClenny, captured the Lindale Girls Golf Invitational on Feb. 14 at Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club. The Lady Eagles won with a team score of 371. Longview placed second at 402, followed by Whitehouse in third at 425.
LINDALE, TX
CBS19

East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Taegan Terry

TEXAS, USA — It is play off season for boys basketball and you know what that means. You better leave it all on the court or you are going home. For the Lindale boys basketball team they rely heavily on Walter Smith, but most teams are now keying on him giving room for other to step up and make big plays and that is exactly what senior point guard Taegan Terry did in a win over Pittsburg.
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today#Midland Legacy
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
Upworthy

Texas basketball coach unfazed by backlash on attire: 'There's no norm anymore, make it your own'

Sydney Carter is the basketball coach at Texas A&M University. She made headlines last week when she received unwarranted criticism on an outfit she wore on the court. She was spotted wearing a white turtleneck, pink leather pants, and stilettos at a game, sparking a debate online about what should be considered "professional" or "appropriate" attire for a coach. At first, she was shocked. However, Carter has since fought back, responding to the comments with an unbridled sense of confidence. She also received support from others on the internet, notably from rapper Nicki Minaj. Carter ultimately encouraged others to take pride in their own styles, Good Morning America reports.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
Houston Chronicle

DeSoto rolls past Tomball Memorial and into regional championship

DALLAS — It was clear from the start just how talented the DeSoto Lady Eagles are. They live up to the hype. The Lady Eagles came into the season as the defending University Interscholastic League Class 6A champions. They are the No. 1 team in Texas. They are the No. 2 team in ESPN’s national poll. They have seven NCAA Division I commits.
DESOTO, TX
KBTX.com

San Saba ends Hearne’s season at Region 4 Tournament

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KBTX) -- The San Saba Lady Dillos beat Hearne 60-34 Friday at The Pit in the Class 2A Region VI Semifinals. San Saba broke the game open in the second quarter outscoring the Lady Eagles 30-8 to take a 36-14 halftime lead. Nojemi Martinez led all scorers...
HEARNE, TX
KIII 3News

Javelinas men fall on the road at West Texas A&M

CANYON, Texas — Four different players scored in double figures, but the Texas A&M-Kingsville men's basketball team couldn't avoid an 87-78 setback, suffered at the hands of the West Texas A&M Buffaloes in Lone Star Conference action on Thursday night at the First United Bank Center in Canyon, Texas.
CANYON, TX
WacoTrib.com

High school notebook: Texas Wind gusts to third straight state title

Waco’s most successful home schoolers brought it home. Texas Wind’s boys basketball team captured its third straight Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations (TAIAO) state championship last weekend in Austin, winning four games over two days to complete a terrific 23-3 season. That’s a lot of basketball in...
WACO, TX
The Columbus Dispatch

What to expect in Year Two at new stadium? Columbus Crew co-owner Dee Haslam assesses the state of the club

The year 2021 will be one of the most memorable seasons in Crew history because of the opening of the club's downtown stadium, Lower.com Field. But not necessarily for the performance on the field. Entering the fourth year of ownership alongside her husband, Jimmy; daughter and step-son, Whitney and JW Johnson; and Dr. Pete Edwards, Dee Haslam isn't content with building a $300-plus million stadium, a new training facility and winning an MLS Cup. ...
MLS
WacoTrib.com

High school playoff roundup: La Vega girls ousted by Hardin-Jefferson again

LUFKIN — La Vega’s nemesis struck again. No. 2-ranked Hardin-Jefferson ousted the sixth-ranked Lady Pirates from the state playoffs for the second straight year on Friday night. Last year, La Vega came within a win of reaching the state tournament, while this time it’ll fall two wins short, as the powerful Hawks claimed a 69-53 win in the Region III-4A semifinals.
LUFKIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy