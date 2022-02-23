ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Dragon Tennis Steps Up To The Court

By Zach Warner
Southlake Style
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike a stack of dominoes, the work and effort of individual athletes provide an example that motivates teammates to follow. Such is the case with Colin Scruggs and Brennan Becicka, the No. 1 players on the boys and girls tennis teams who help set a winning tone for the...

www.southlakestyle.com

KFDA

Dumas ends 51 season drought, wins Bi-District playoff game

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Demons (25-6) have been on the hunt for a playoff gold ball for 51 years, and the boys team finally ended their drought on Tuesday. “We’re all competitive with each other,” said Johnny Reynaga, Dumas senior point guard and captain. “We’re fun. We’re a great group of guys that work hard.”
DUMAS, TX
INFORUM

Dragons guard Jacob Beeninga brings 'enormous' energy to court as MSUM surges into the NSIC tournament

MOORHEAD — Even when playing time and production weren’t abundant for Jacob Beeninga, the Minnesota State Moorhead freshman remained engaged. “I know he was disappointed in the way he was playing, but you never really saw it in practice,” said Dragons head coach Chad Walthall. “He was always a terrific practice player and he spent a lot of time in the gym on his own trying to figure it out.”
MOORHEAD, MN
KBTX.com

Consol girls’ soccer tops College Station 1-0

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougar soccer team lost to A&M Consolidated 1-0 Friday night to fall to 7-5 in district and 9-9 on the season. The Tigers scored the only goal of the match with 3 minutes left in the first half. The JV tied the Tigers 0-0. Morgan Bell had the shutout in goal.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Two Boys#Dragons#Ttca
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Upworthy

Texas basketball coach unfazed by backlash on attire: 'There's no norm anymore, make it your own'

Sydney Carter is the basketball coach at Texas A&M University. She made headlines last week when she received unwarranted criticism on an outfit she wore on the court. She was spotted wearing a white turtleneck, pink leather pants, and stilettos at a game, sparking a debate online about what should be considered "professional" or "appropriate" attire for a coach. At first, she was shocked. However, Carter has since fought back, responding to the comments with an unbridled sense of confidence. She also received support from others on the internet, notably from rapper Nicki Minaj. Carter ultimately encouraged others to take pride in their own styles, Good Morning America reports.
BASKETBALL
Houston Chronicle

Duncanville pulls away out of halftime to top Conroe

DALLAS — Conroe proved in the first half that it was capable of hanging with the tradition-rich No. 6 team in the state. The Lady Tigers trailed by three points with just over two minutes left in the second quarter with Duncanville. But the Pantherettes went on an 8-0...
CONROE, TX
WacoTrib.com

High school playoff roundup: La Vega girls ousted by Hardin-Jefferson again

LUFKIN — La Vega’s nemesis struck again. No. 2-ranked Hardin-Jefferson ousted the sixth-ranked Lady Pirates from the state playoffs for the second straight year on Friday night. Last year, La Vega came within a win of reaching the state tournament, while this time it’ll fall two wins short, as the powerful Hawks claimed a 69-53 win in the Region III-4A semifinals.
LUFKIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

Conroe has tough task with No. 6 Duncanville

Conroe has had some dramatic wins the past two rounds of the playoffs. For their next opponent, the Lady Tigers will have an even bigger challenge on their hands. In the Region II-6A semifinals — the first trip there for Conroe since 2007 — the Lady Tigers will be tasked to play nationally-ranked Duncanville, one of the most decorated girls basketball programs in Texas.
CONROE, TX
KBTX.com

San Saba ends Hearne’s season at Region 4 Tournament

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KBTX) -- The San Saba Lady Dillos beat Hearne 60-34 Friday at The Pit in the Class 2A Region VI Semifinals. San Saba broke the game open in the second quarter outscoring the Lady Eagles 30-8 to take a 36-14 halftime lead. Nojemi Martinez led all scorers...
HEARNE, TX
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Lakota fails to overcome Warwick substitutions, loses by two in District 7 Tournament

DEVILS LAKE – A string of substitutions late in the fourth quarter did not dissuade the Lakota Raiders in the slightest. If anything, it encouraged them. With a thin bench, the Raiders were looking to lay down a trap against the Warwick Warriors in an attempt to go up late in the opening round of the Class B – District 7 Boys' Basketball Tournament at Devils Lake Sportscenter Friday evening. ...
WARWICK, ND
Click2Houston.com

Region III-6A Roundup: Pearland, Summer Creek headed to final

KATY—While the battle of two of the more elite talents in the Classes of 2023 and 2024 did not have the luster much anticipated, Friday’s Region III-6A semifinal between Pearland and Seven Lakes did not disappoint. The game came down to the final minutes, with the Oilers squeaking...
PEARLAND, TX
KBTX.com

College Station defeats Manvel to advance to Regional finals

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Lady Cougars defeated No. 13 Manvel 54-50 to advance to the Class 5A Region lll Regional Finals. The Cougars and Mavericks were in an offensive battle from tip-off. At the end of each quarter College Station only led by one point (15-14, 27-26, 36-35) and did not pull away until the end of the fourth quarter.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Weiss ends Consol’s season following 54-48 Area Round victory

GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers jumped out to a 16-4 1st quarter lead, but couldn’t hold it against Pflugerville Weiss and lost its Area Round playoff game 54-48 Thursday night at Buffalo Gym. The Wolves out scored the Tigers 21-4 in the second quarter to take...
GIDDINGS, TX
Houston Chronicle

Summer Creek’s Harmon named Nimitz head football coach

Cornelius Harmon was named the new head coach and athletic coordinator of Nimitz High School Tuesday afternoon. Last season, Harmon was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Summer Creek High School. Football: Atascocita defensive coordinator Jacody Coleman named head coach at Dallas Skyline. This will be the first...
ATASCOCITA, TX

