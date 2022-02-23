ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy’s Friend Dealing With Vaccine Mix Up on Their Child

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 3 days ago

Amy shared a crazy story with The Bobby Bones Show this morning (February 23) about her friends and their child.

According to Amy, her friends took their child in to get a flu shot, but instead of the medical professional giving the child a flu shot, a COVID vaccine was administered. The parents didn't know quick enough to fix the problem before it happened. Thankfully their child didn't have any side effects to the COVID vaccine, but they were understandably upset by the whole situation.

The story caused the show members to discuss whether or not they would sue if they were Amy's friends. Bobby noted that he would be very upset, but since the baby was ok he wouldn't sue. However, Lunchbox said he would definitely sue for many things associated with the situation.

The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

