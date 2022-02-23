NXT HITS & MISSES 2/22: Ziggler vs. Ciampa, Hayes vs. Grimes, Knight vs. Waller, KLR & Shirai vs. Miller & Legend, Hudson vs. Chen, Nikkita Lyons debut, Nile & Tatum vs. Karter & Catanzaro, more.
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... For weeks now, Waller and Knight have been odds at one another. Last week at Vengeance Day, Waller attempted to have Knight arrested for breaking the restraining order. Once it was revealed to the cops that Waller broke it himself, it...www.pwtorch.com
Comments / 0