WWE

NXT HITS & MISSES 2/22: Ziggler vs. Ciampa, Hayes vs. Grimes, Knight vs. Waller, KLR & Shirai vs. Miller & Legend, Hudson vs. Chen, Nikkita Lyons debut, Nile & Tatum vs. Karter & Catanzaro, more.

Pro Wrestling Torch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... For weeks now, Waller and Knight have been odds at one another. Last week at Vengeance Day, Waller attempted to have Knight arrested for breaking the restraining order. Once it was revealed to the cops that Waller broke it himself, it...

www.pwtorch.com

wrestlingrumors.net

Bad News On Bobby Lashley’s Injury Status

That’s a bad sign for the future. There is very little more frustrating in wrestling than seeing someone getting red hot and then having their career put on hold by an injury. That seems to be the case with Bobby Lashley, who lost the WWE Title at Elimination Chamber despite not actually getting in the ring. Lashley has a shoulder injury, and now things are looking even worse than before.
WWE
411mania.com

Footage From After Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

As previously reported, there were two dark matches during last night’s WWE Smackdown taping in Hershey, PA. Before the show started, Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler. The dark match main event saw The Bloodline defeat The Viking Raiders and Drew McIntyre. You can see clips from that match below, which featured the crowd antagonizing Paul Heyman. At one point a ‘Walrus’ chant broke out, which led to Roman Reigns consoling his chief advisor.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested Yet Again

Yes, again. Wrestlers are people who play larger than life characters on television. It is the best way possible to get them noticed by an audience, though it is rarely a reflection of who they are when the cameras go off. When that happens, things can go badly for them just like anyone else in the world and unfortunately that seems to be the case again with a certain wrestling legend.
WWE
Wrestling World

Jeff Hardy takes back his words on AEW

Recently, it emerged that the Charismatic Enigma had indulged in a very clear statement about its future in the world of wrestling, mentioning Tony Khan's company where his brother Matt currently works. During an interview with Jared Myers backstage during one of his concerts, Jeff made a statement that made all the fans go crazy, especially those of All Elite Wrestling: “I'll go to AEW.
WWE
PWMania

Wrestler Appears On WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage During The Same Night

Indy wrestler Kayla Sparks appeared on the Friday, February 25th 2022 editions of WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage. Sparks lost in a match against Serena Deeb which was taped on Wednesday night. Sparks then showed up on the live Smackdown and was the “fan” that received a kiss from Los Lothorios.
WWE

