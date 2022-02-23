ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Grohl says he's been reading lips because of hearing loss

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has made life more difficult for Dave Grohl in a surprising way. In a recent appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," the Foo Fighters frontman shared that his years as a rock musician have taken a toll on his hearing. Grohl said he can hear...

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Details the Extent of His Hearing Loss

It's a side effect that often comes with the job. Many musicians will have at least some form of hearing loss if they have continued to perform concerts over a long period. During a chat with SiriusXM host Howard Stern for the Howard Stern Show, Dave Grohl detailed the extent of his hearing loss, but also revealed some of the specifics that have allowed him to continue doing his job.
