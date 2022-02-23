ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers rework Pro Bowl NT Kenny Clark's deal, clear nearly $11M in cap space

By Zachary Links
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark

The Packers have created $10.892M in 2022 cap space by restructuring Kenny Clark‘s contract (Twitter link via Field Yates of ESPN.com). As a part of the agreement, Green Bay has converted $13.615M of the nose tackle’s 2022 comp into a signing bonus while tacking on two void years.

The extra dollars could help the Packers carve out room for star wide receiver Davante Adams, who is expected to receive the franchise tag in the next couple of weeks. Clark, 27 in October, inked a four-year, $70M extension with the Packers in 2020, so he remains under contract through the 2024 season. His original deal furnished him with $37M over the first two years — now, by being a team player, he’ll get a good chunk of the remainder in his bank account sooner.

Clark appeared in 16 games for the Packers this season with 48 stops, four sacks, six tackles for loss and one fumble recovery. His performance earned him Pro Bowl honors for the second time in his career while Pro Football Focus ranked him eighth amongst all interior defenders in pass rush proficiency.

Meanwhile, the Packers could also save nearly $20aM by trading Aaron Rodgers. The reigning MVP has not yet made up his mind about returning to the team, though he’s promised to make his decision soon.

Pro Football Rumors

Bears in danger of losing Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks in free agency

2022 will be an important season for the Bears, with Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles taking over as head coach and general manager, respectively. It will also be the first full year of Justin Fields being the undisputed starting quarterback. However, as Adam Jahns of The Athletic writes, the Bears could very well find themselves without Pro Bowlers Allen Robinson and Akiem Hicks.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Panthers, Eagles remain interested in Texans' Deshaun Watson

The Panthers still have Watson on their radar, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com notes. The Panthers were prepared to make a major push for Watson last year, and after initially backing off after the off-field trouble surfaced, they were believed to have made the Texans an offer. Carolina re-emerging as a serious suitor could be a significant offseason development, though any trade talk obviously takes a backseat to the lawsuits ensnaring Watson.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Had 1 Main Relationship Problem

According to reports, Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley called off their engagement earlier this year. Rodgers and Woodley had been dating for about two years. The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed during last year’s MVP acceptance ceremony that he had become an engaged...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Aaron Rodgers
VikingsTerritory

Aaron Rodgers’ Decision Is Now Imminent

Earlier in the week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a bunch of “Monday Night Gratitude” media on Instagram, stirring the pot for the masses on his impending career decision. Rodgers, 38, will either retire, request a trade to a different team, or play for the Packers...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers trade rumors, plus Tom Brady to play himself in a movie and Troy Aikman on verge of a new job

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. With the combine right around the corner and free agency just three weeks away, I didn't think we'd be spending half the newsletter today talking about retired quarterbacks, but yup, that's about to happen. Not only did Tom Brady manage to sneak into today's newsletter, but we'll also be talking about Troy Aikman, who seems to be on the verge of leaving Fox after 21 seasons with the network.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ $50,000,000 demand from Packers this offseason

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ decision on his playing future has the capability to change the entire landscape of the NFL, as well as the 2022 prospects of his franchise. The stakes are highest for the Packers, who have been on the brink of the Super Bowl the last few years but just haven’t been able to make it over the hump. And that’s with Rodgers on the roster. The front office- and the fans- don’t want to imagine what life would be like without the star quarterback. That’s why the Packers agreed to at least one of Rodgers’ requests when they re-hired his former quarterbacks coach Tom Clements. Now, Green Bay may have to answer another demand, as reported by The Rich Eisen Show.
NFL
#Packers#Pro Bowl#Rework#American Football#Espn Com#Green Bay#Pro Football Focus
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 2-Word Response To Report He Wants To Be NFL’s Highest-Paid Player

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Dianna Russini had a stunning revelation regarding how much money Aaron Rodgers wants to make next season. “From the conversations I’ve had with a lot of people in the league, he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a wide margin,” Russini said. “So we’re talking about $50 million a year. We know the cap situation the Green Bay Packers are in. We know Davante Adams needs to get paid. So there’s a lot on the table.”
NFL
La Crosse Tribune

From Davante Adams to Za’Darius Smith to Mason Crosby, Packers face challenges beyond Aaron Rodgers uncertainty

GREEN BAY — If it feels like everything in the Green Bay Packers’ universe currently revolves around quarterback Aaron Rodgers, well, it basically does. So while the Packers have other personnel matters to tend to beyond the status of the back-to-back NFL MVP, there are limits to what they can do until they know whether Rodgers will return for an 18th season in Green Bay, request a trade to another NFL team or call it quits.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers rumors: Multiple NFL teams have extended trade offers for Packers QB, per report

Aaron Rodgers has yet to announce his plans for the 2022 NFL season, but the Packers' star quarterback is expected to inform Green Bay of his intentions soon, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini, whether that be a return for the final year of his contract, a retirement, or a requested relocation. It's unclear if the Packers would even consider a trade, Russini added, but multiple teams have apparently already extended offers for the reigning MVP.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

S Ricardo Allen retires following seven-season career

Not long after his second career Super Bowl appearance, former Falcons and Bengals safety Ricardo Allen is retiring. In an Instagram post, he announced the decision to hang up his cleats. “I’ve always wondered how it would feel giving up what most people would consider to be ‘most of me’,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers 2022 trade rumors: Ranking the Packers QB's 11 most logical landing spots

Aaron Rodgers is expected to inform the Packers of his 2022 plans in the near future. The longtime quarterback and reigning MVP has plenty of reason to return to Green Bay if he doesn't retire, considering the Packers -- unlike many teams -- are already on the verge of title contention. But what happens if Rodgers, even after improving his relationship with team brass, still requests a trade? Multiple teams have already extended offers for the 38-year-old signal-caller, according to ESPN.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Vikings hire Cowboys assistant Matt Daniels as ST coordinator

Kevin O’Connell‘s staff has another addition. The Vikings have hired Matt Daniels as their new special teams coordinator, reports NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero (via Twitter). Daniels, 32, had a four-year playing career in the NFL, split between the Rams, Jaguars and Chargers. Undrafted out of Duke, he...
NFL
