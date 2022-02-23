Packers rework Pro Bowl NT Kenny Clark's deal, clear nearly $11M in cap space

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers have created $10.892M in 2022 cap space by restructuring Kenny Clark‘s contract (Twitter link via Field Yates of ESPN.com). As a part of the agreement, Green Bay has converted $13.615M of the nose tackle’s 2022 comp into a signing bonus while tacking on two void years.

The extra dollars could help the Packers carve out room for star wide receiver Davante Adams, who is expected to receive the franchise tag in the next couple of weeks. Clark, 27 in October, inked a four-year, $70M extension with the Packers in 2020, so he remains under contract through the 2024 season. His original deal furnished him with $37M over the first two years — now, by being a team player, he’ll get a good chunk of the remainder in his bank account sooner.

Clark appeared in 16 games for the Packers this season with 48 stops, four sacks, six tackles for loss and one fumble recovery. His performance earned him Pro Bowl honors for the second time in his career while Pro Football Focus ranked him eighth amongst all interior defenders in pass rush proficiency.

Meanwhile, the Packers could also save nearly $20aM by trading Aaron Rodgers. The reigning MVP has not yet made up his mind about returning to the team, though he’s promised to make his decision soon.