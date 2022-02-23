ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton approves pawnbrokers and secondhand sellers ordinance

By Dylan Suttles
 3 days ago
Alton City Hall (File photo)

ALTON – Aldermen meeting as a committee of the whole on Tuesday voted to amend Title Four, Chapter 10, Sections 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6 of the Alton city code of ordinances to create a new chapter called "Pawnbrokers and Secondhand Sellers."

In March 2019, the Madison County Board approved an ordinance requiring pawn and second-hand stores to electronically submit lists of items taken in. Those businesses were required to participate in the LeadsOnline system, in which dealers daily upload information on items that law enforcement agencies can access.

Officials said most of the pawnbrokers in Alton already use the LeadsOnline system and the resolution is catching the city up with the county ordinance.

According to the resolution, Alton Police have found that identifying and retrieving stolen goods from pawnbrokers and secondhand sellers — as well as identifying the people who sold the stolen items — can be a "difficult and labor-intensive" task. The resolution says the city's use of LeadsOnline would give Alton Police the ability to determine when stolen goods are sold on Ebay, in pawn shops and in secondhand stores such as Gamestop.

The ordinance will require pawnshops and secondhand buyers in Alton to register with LeadsOnline and record the name, address, date of birth and a government ID card of any pawner or customer. They also will be required to take a photo of any item and record identifying information, such as serial number, description and color.

Alton Police will pay for the LeadsOnline registration, with no costs to pawnbrokers or secondhand dealers. Pawnbrokers and secondhand dealers who fail to comply with the Alton ordinance could face a $500 fine for the first offense and a $1,000 fine for each subsequent violations.

The ordinance does not apply to the sale of used vehicles or to donations to charitable organizations for resale.

Also on Tuesday, aldermen also approved:

• The closure of Broadway to facilitate a "Fat Tuesday Survival" event 5-9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1.

• Amending the city nuisance code pertaining to assault and battery; possession, manufacture or delivery of methamphetamine; and violation of the Litter Control Act.

• Authorizing a letter of intent with Student Athletes Leading Tomorrow to improve the tennis courts on the southern end of Rock Spring Park.

• Making improvements to College Avenue from Pullman Street to Johnson Street; Rock Spring Drive from Memorial Drive to College Avenue; Johnson Street from College Avenue to Tremont Street; and College Avenue from Johnson Street to Pleasant Street.

Alton, IL
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

