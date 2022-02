Nexstar is the largest television media group in the United States and is recently touted to buy the CW. Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) is the largest television owner in the United States, owning 190 nationwide television stations in 116 markets. The company is based in Texas, New York City, and Chicago and covers approximately 68% of all U.S. television households through their stations and affiliated companies. The publicly trading company also partners with some of the most popular U.S. television networks, including cable news, entertainment, and food and cooking. They are also affiliated with national broadcasters Fox (NASDAQ:FOX), NBC, ABC, and CBS.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO