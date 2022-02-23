ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Baileys and Beyond: These Are the Irish Spirits to Add to Your Bar Cart

By Emily Cappiello
marthastewart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith St. Patrick's Day right around the corner, it's time to stock up on Irish spirits for the holiday. Irish coffee, a black and tan, Irish Ricky, or some "Jameo" on the rocks (or neat!) are all quintessential drinks for the holiday, but Irish whiskey, gin, and cream can and should...

www.marthastewart.com

Comments / 0

Related
veranda.com

12 Vodka Brands That Deserve a Spot on Your Bar Cart

Whether you're someone who enjoys a vodka tonic or vodka soda, or someone who prefers more flavorful Cosmopolitans or martinis, one thing's for certain: The vodka you use makes a difference. Although not everyone is equipped with a professional vodka-tasting palette, many can quickly tell the difference between cheaply distilled spirits and top-shelf liquors. It all lies in the smoothness of the spirit—and the hangover (or lack thereof) that follows.
DRINKS
CBS Philly

New Jersey Couple Finds Pearl Worth Thousands During Dinner At The Lobster House In Cape May

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — Imagine you’re in the middle of dinner eating seafood and you bite into something worth more than the bill. That’s what happened to one couple down The Shore recently. “It’s like a once in a lifetime event,” Maria Spressler said. Last Sunday, Michael Spressler ordered his usual appetizer, a dozen clams on the half shell.   “I was down to the 12th one and when I picked it up on the fork it looked kinda heavy, but I didn’t think nothing of it,” Michael Spressler said. “Then when I started to eat it I noticed something was in my...
CAPE MAY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish Cream#Bourbon Whiskey#Gin And Tonic#Distilled Spirits#Food Drink#Beverages#The European Union#A Proper Pour#Homeboy#Guinness
goodhousekeeping.com

75+ of the best Easter recipes

It's time to get your Easter recipes ready. Easter dinner is one of the highlights of the year and with Easter Sunday on 17 April in 2022 there's not long to wait!. Whatever you are planning on preparing, whether it's a leg of lamb or a spot of Easter baking, from Easter cake ideas or Easter biscuits, we have all the Easter recipes you'll need.
RECIPES
marthastewart.com

You Can Feel the Love Through the Photos of This Classic Vineyard Wedding in California

Ashley and Ben met at a dive bar in New York City in October 2015 while out with a group of their respective friends. "I bought her a Bud Light and the rest was history," Ben says. The two shared their first date a week later at a bar that their current East Village apartment overlooks. In November 2019, the couple was planning a party for Ben's birthday. He took the distraction as an opportunity to plan the ultimate proposal. "I proposed under Washington Arch in Washington Square Park, which is one of our favorite parts of the city," Ben says. "Not many people knew about my plan, so we loved sharing the news with our friends when they came over that night."
CARMEL VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
World Economic Forum

The secret of sauerkraut: Why you should eat more fermented food

Fermented foods, such as sauerkraut and kefir milk, are produced through controlled microbial growth, and the break down of sugars through enzymatic action. The microbes formed in this process are useful for a healthy gut, as well as other health benefits, weight loss and disease risk reduction. The prebiotics found...
FOOD & DRINKS
marthastewart.com

Renowned Irish Cook Darina Allen Explains Bangers and Other Irish Meats Just in Time for St. Patrick's Day

With St. Patrick's Day just around the corner, Irish cuisine and all of its customs come into focus. Stateside, well-known dishes like Shepherd's Pie and Corned Beef and Cabbage will grace many of our tables, but the upcoming holiday had us wondering what other types of meat the Irish enjoy cooking. For insights on how the Irish like to cook meat at home, we spoke with Darina Allen of the renowned Ballymaloe Cooking School. In addition to running the prestigious culinary school, Allen is Irelands slow-food pioneer, and the author of more than ten cookbooks, including the recently reissued Forgotten Skills of Cooking.
FOOD & DRINKS
marthastewart.com

Act Fast: Williams Sonoma's Presidents' Day Sale, Featuring Up to 30% Off Kitchen Electrics, Ends Today

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you love to cook a quick meal, then you may know that having a few kitchen tools on hand can make the process so much easier. That's where kitchen appliances come in to play. These range from blenders to toasters, and they are on major sale right now at Williams Sonoma. The company is hosting a Presidents' Day sale, which ends today, on its premier kitchen electrics for up to 30 percent off. Shop the Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven ($799.95, originally $999.95, williams-sonoma.com) to make up to a 12-inch Classic Margherita Pizza, "Steak and Egg" Skillet Pizza, or other pie of your liking with this appliance that heats up to 750 degrees Fahrenheit. The GreenPan Premiere Stainless Steel Essential Smart Skillet ($199.95, originally $249.95, williams-sonoma.com) is another piece of cookware that will help streamline your cooking experience, thanks to its preset settings to make meals with the touch of a button: stir-fry, sauce, simmer, steam, white rice, brown rice, grains, soup, sear and sauté, warm, and preheat. Here, find all of our favorite items to shop now before the sale ends.
SHOPPING
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

The best beans for gardening

I loved growing beans as a kid. It was easy. The seeds were big and easy to sow. The sprouts popped out of the soil in a week. It was such a rush!. A couple months later, the beans were ready to be picked. My mom would give me a basket and I would gather the harvest. It was fun to pick the beans. When I gave the beans to Mom, she would kiss my forehead and thank me.
GARDENING
PopSugar

How to Style a Bar Cart in 10 Steps — and What to Shop

If you love a well-mixed cocktail, you may be wondering how to style a bar cart. Truth is, it's not as simple as shoving some spirits and glasses onto a cart; it requires a little more (but, fortunately, not *too* much more) effort. First things first: Do you have your spirits and mixers? Great. Next up, what about the tools and equipment you'll need to shake up a dry martini or bring an Old Fashioned to life? And finally, is your bar cart aesthetically appealing to you?
LIFESTYLE
Westword

Nine Irish Pubs for Your Drinking Pleasure in Denver

Even before the pandemic, Irish pubs were shuttering at a rapid rate. Delaney’s Pub, Conor O’Neill’s, Maggie Smith’s, Fadó, Katie Mullen’s Irish Restaurant & Pub and Rory's Tavern all shut down permanently in recent years — and the Irish Snug, a Denver staple, served its last pint in late January.
DENVER, CO
ohmymag.co.uk

‘Invisible’ dog spends seven lonely years in kennels without adoption

Lonely Lina, who has spent almost her entire life in a shelter, has faded into the background at Barking Mad Dog Rescue. She is anxious for an owner to come forward and take her home and show her what it means to be loved. She has gone through many failed attempts to find her a home.
PETS
marthastewart.com

A Recent Survey Finds That 63% of Home Cooks Believe They Could Compete Against Celebrity Chefs on TV

Have you ever seared a steak to absolute perfection or mastered a difficult cooking technique and thought to yourself, "I could give a professional chef a run for their money?" If so, you're not alone. According to a new survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Signature Kitchen Suite, 63 percent of home cooks believe they could hold their own in a cooking competition with professional celebrity chefs if given the chance.
TV & VIDEOS
recipesgram.com

Lemon Gelato – Simple Italian Recipe

This lemon gelato is so refreshing, sweet, creamy, and very delicious! It has a nice, zesty, unique lemon flavor that will take your breath away! You will need just 20 minutes to prepare it plus freezing time. Here is the recipe:. Servings 8. Ingredients:. 1 cup milk. 5 egg yolks,...
RECIPES
Mashed

Why You'll Never Find Pureed San Marzano Tomatoes At The Grocery Store

A rose by another name might smell as sweet, but tomatoes are a different story. If you've ever had an authentic San Marzano (which, though once only grown in a small region of Italy between Naples and Salerno, are now harvested in parts of California and also sold as seeds), you know that there's no replacing the real thing. Unlike your standard plum tomato, the San Marzano is long, delicately sweet and tangy, low in acid, and contains relatively few seeds, making it great for sauces. But just like any precious item — be it a food product or a designer bag — overpriced impostors are everywhere. Luckily, the canned product's popularity has given way to all sorts of tips for parsing the real from the fake.
FOOD & DRINKS
marthastewart.com

Four Heart-Friendly Dessert Ideas

When you think of dessert, the words "heart friendly" are might be the furthest thing from your mind. While your overarching intake of sweets can play a role in how well your heart works over time, not every dessert on the menu has a negative impact on your ticker. Ahead, discover a few heart-conscious dessert ideas to keep in mind the next time you want to satisfy your sweet tooth.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy