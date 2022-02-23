Baileys and Beyond: These Are the Irish Spirits to Add to Your Bar Cart

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you love to cook a quick meal, then you may know that having a few kitchen tools on hand can make the process so much easier. That's where kitchen appliances come in to play. These range from blenders to toasters, and they are on major sale right now at Williams Sonoma. The company is hosting a Presidents' Day sale, which ends today, on its premier kitchen electrics for up to 30 percent off. Shop the Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven ($799.95, originally $999.95, williams-sonoma.com) to make up to a 12-inch Classic Margherita Pizza, "Steak and Egg" Skillet Pizza, or other pie of your liking with this appliance that heats up to 750 degrees Fahrenheit. The GreenPan Premiere Stainless Steel Essential Smart Skillet ($199.95, originally $249.95, williams-sonoma.com) is another piece of cookware that will help streamline your cooking experience, thanks to its preset settings to make meals with the touch of a button: stir-fry, sauce, simmer, steam, white rice, brown rice, grains, soup, sear and sauté, warm, and preheat. Here, find all of our favorite items to shop now before the sale ends.

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO