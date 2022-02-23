ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

It’s not just Trump: Mike Pompeo also offered praise for Putin

By Steve Benen
MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Trump’s gushing praise for Russia’s Vladimir Putin is stunning in a variety of ways, and puts the former president at odds with most of his own party’s national leaders. But it’d be a mistake to say Trump is literally the only Republican who’s offered kind words for Russia’s authoritarian leader...

Hard Dough
2d ago

If we're going to freeze Russian assets, we should start with the Republican party.

Devin J
2d ago

Pompeii-o would Praise a Ham Sandwich If It would help him and Trump get back In Power.

ginger ampadro
3d ago

needs to be locked up with his boy Trump

