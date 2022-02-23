ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Confidential information about Wayne Couzens’ shared on Signal by officer

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSergeant Simon Kempton told Police Federation colleagues about the killer’s police interviews on the messaging app. A senior member of the Police Federation accused of “gossiping” about the Wayne Couzens case told colleagues “wait til you hear what his defence was” in a Signal...

The Independent

Three Metropolitan Police officers charged over messages in Wayne Couzens WhatsApp group

Three Metropolitan Police officers have been charged with sending “grossly offensive” messages in a WhatsApp group used by Wayne Couzens.The messages, from between April and August 2019, were uncovered by a watchdog investigation following the murder of Sarah Everard last year.Rosemary Ainslie, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Each of the three defendants has been charged with sending grossly offensive messages on a public communications network. The alleged offences took place on a WhatsApp group chat.”The men, who have not yet been officially named, were all officers at the time of the alleged offences in 2019.Two are currently serving in...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Sarah Everard: Met Police officers in Wayne Couzens WhatsApp group named

Two police constables and an ex-officer charged with sharing "grossly offensive" messages with Wayne Couzens have been named by prosecutors. PC Jonathon Cobban, 35, PC William Neville, 33, and former officer Joel Borders, 45, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 16 March. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Blackpool care home worker caught on camera raping woman, 99

A "despicable" care home worker was caught raping a 99-year-old woman with dementia on a hidden camera that had been installed by worried relatives. Her family fitted the device after her behaviour changed and she had begged: "Don't leave me, they will hurt me," the Crown Prosecution Service said. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sasha Johnson shooting: Case against four men collapses

The case against four men charged over the shooting of black equal rights campaigner Sasha Johnson has been dropped. The mother-of-two was shot in the head during a silent disco in the garden of a house on Consort Road in Peckham, south London, in May last year. She suffered "catastrophic"...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Richard Morris: Covid diplomat took his own life, inquest finds

A diplomat who vanished while working for the government's Covid taskforce took his own life, an inquest has found. The body of Richard Morris was discovered in a forest near to his home in Bentley, Hampshire, in August 2020. The 52-year-old former ambassador to Nepal was last seen running in...
WORLD
The Independent

Former prison governor facing jail after sending WhatsApp messages to inmate

A former prison governor is facing jail after sending WhatsApp messages to an inmate.Victoria Laithwaite, who was governor at category C prison HMP Onley, Northamptonshire admitted the offence in January and was due to be sentenced on Monday alongside co-defendant James Chalmers.At a short hearing at Northampton Crown Court, Judge Adrienne Lucking QC said although the messages only gave a “snapshot”, they suggested a “wider relationship” between the pair.Laithwaite, 47, was working as head of safer custody and equalities when she was arrested in May 2021 after a mobile phone was found in a prisoner’s cell.Her role involved having responsibility for ensuring the support of the most vulnerable inmates.The device contained WhatsApp messages between an inmate and Laithwaite.She previously pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007, Northamptonshire Police said.Laithwaite, of Kislingbury, Northamptonshire, was released on conditional bail and will be sentenced at the same court on March 21.Chalmers, 29, from Coventry is also due in court on the same date, charged with possessing a mobile phone inside a prison, and appeared at Monday’s hearing via video link from Worcestershire’s HMP Hewell.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man arrested for shooting dead 9-year-old on a trampoline

A Minneapolis man has reportedly been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith last May. Dpree Shareef Robinson, who records show was arrested on Wednesday, was charged with second-degree murder by Minneapolis prosecutors after appearing in court on Thursday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said it believed Trinity was was caught in “crossfire” when she was shot while bouncing on a friend’s trampoline on 15 May 2021. She had been at a birthday party at the time, during which three children in total were shot.“As we said during the Spotlight on Crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Jamaican Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Attempting To Smuggle Cocaine Into U.S. – Inside Her Body

A Jamaican police officer is accused of smuggling cocaine into the United States by using her body in a dangerous way. According to CBS Miami, 42-year-old Shelian Cerine Allen allegedly imported cocaine into the U.S. with the intent to distribute it. Authorities say Allen arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica. Upon inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a package of cocaine inside her private area and a package of cocaine inside her bra.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Peter Swailes Jr spared jail despite exploiting a vulnerable man who was locked up for 40 years

A man who exploited a vulnerable victim found living in a squalid shed has walked free from court.Peter Swailes Jr, 56, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court to a nine-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, for a modern slavery offence on Friday.The victim had been “used and abused” for 40 years by the defendant’s father Peter Swailes Sr, the court heard. He was made to live in a horse box, a disused caravan and more recently in a shed at a traveller site in Carlisle.The cramped shed, which he resided in for the five years up to 2018,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

A1M crash: County Durham man admits dangerous driving

A dangerous driver has admitted crashing a stolen car from a flyover on to the motorway below. Hugh Holmes, 32, from Spennymoor, was warned he faces a "significant custodial sentence" over the crash on the A1(M) near Durham on 21 January. A woman who was a passenger in the stolen...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie May Have Had Assistance In 'Suicide', Retired FBI Agent Suggests

The autopsy report for the death of Brian Laundrie has come out and answers several questions surrounding the last few moments of his life. As answers start to roll out, more questions are being asked. Former FBI Agent Jennifer Coffindaffer believes there have been a lot of details that felt "bothersome" to her concerning the highly-talked about case.
PUBLIC SAFETY

