Although the Nashville Predators have a 30-18-4 record, they may end up trading their best forward before the trade deadline passes. According to Andy Strickland, they are “actively shopping” Filip Forsberg. The star winger has an expiring contract and is eligible for unrestricted free agency (UFA), so they want to receive something for him rather than lose him for nothing. If they are unable to come to terms on an extension by next month, the Boston Bruins need to look at acquiring him.

NHL ・ 5 HOURS AGO