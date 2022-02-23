2 from Manhattan hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say the deaths of a man and woman at a recreational vehicle park appear to be a murder-suicide. Officers found the bodies of 56-year-old Jay Shrum and 59-year-old Marni Shrum late Thursday at the All Seasons RV Park. Officers went to the area after someone called 911 to report not being able to get ahold of them.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO