Manhattan, KS

2 from Manhattan hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

 3 days ago
RILEY COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident on Tuesday afternoon in Manhattan. A 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Jason Holley, 48...

Little Apple Post

KHP seeks witnesses to double-fatal, head-on crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Authorities continue their investigation of a fatal head-on crash that occurred just before 6p.m. Wednesday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Darth Delano Cline, 56, Wichita, was southbound on Interstate 235 at North Broadway. The Dodge traveled off the...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report February 25

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ISAIAH JAVON STEPHENS, 20, Milford, Aggravated battery; Knowingly cause great bodily harm or disfigurement; Bond $20,000. MICHAEL EDWARD SMITH, 48, Manhattan, Theft of...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas man dies after crash with a semi

MITCHELL COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after noon Thursday in Mitchell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Ford Focus driven by Larry Monroe Hicks, 68, Concordia was westbound on Kansas 9 highway just east of 360 Road. The car traveled left of center and struck an eastbound 2019 Kenworth semi driven by Adam Lee Badger, 33, Mankato.
MITCHELL COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

3 teens with a stolen handgun accused of Kan. carjacking

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigation three teen in connection with a carjacking. Shortly before 3:00 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a carjacking in the 500 block of N Rock Road in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. They contacted a 21-year-old female who reported three unknown male...
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Police ID Kansas man, teen who died in Missouri crash

PLATTE COUNTY—Authorities investigating a fatal weekend accident have identified the victims as 37-year-old Howard Alden of Salina and 14-year-old Kenneth Powell, according to Major Erik Holland with the Platte County Missouri Sheriff's Department. According to the sheriff, just before 10a.m. Sunday, a 2003 Chrysler Town and Country driven by...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
Little Apple Post

Two charged in fatal beating of homeless man in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two men are charged with second-degree murder in the fatal beating of a homeless man in Wichita. Sixty-three-year-old David Chandler and 31-year-old Abel Molina made their first appearances in court Friday. Their bonds were set at $500,000 and their next court appearances are scheduled for March 7.
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Wichita police: Two deaths appear to be murder-suicide

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say the deaths of a man and woman at a recreational vehicle park appear to be a murder-suicide. Officers found the bodies of 56-year-old Jay Shrum and 59-year-old Marni Shrum late Thursday at the All Seasons RV Park. Officers went to the area after someone called 911 to report not being able to get ahold of them.
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Police: Gunshot during altercation with Kan. officer during arrest

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an altercation with a police officer. Just before 9:30p.m. Wednesday, Salina Police received information that 36-year-old Devon Wayne Dirksen, who had warrants for his arrest, was located at the Pump Mart, 1118 North 9th Street, in Salina, Kansas, according to a statement from police.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: 11-year-old threatened woman with a knife

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a juvenile after an incident in Manhattan. Just after 4p.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 1400 block of Flint Hills Pl. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department Activity Report. A 54-year-old woman reported an 11-year-old...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Suspect stole dog from woman in Manhattan

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating burglary at a home in Manhattan. Just before 10:30a.m. February 18, officers filed a report for burglary in the 1100 block of Vattier Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 47-year-old woman reported a 30-year-old suspect stole...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Salina police seeking tips in counterfeit bills case

SALINA — On Saturday, Salina Police officers took several reports of a subject passing counterfeit bills at businesses in Salina. A total of seven businesses reported a female subject came into their businesses and passed a counterfeit $100 bill. Many of the businesses accepted the counterfeit bill(s) as legal tender. The subject was observed leaving some of the businesses in a vehicle, which was described as a silver four-door passenger car with an Arizona tag.
SALINA, KS
Manhattan, KS
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

