This is a big offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Along with the pursuit of finding Ben Roethlisberger's possible successor, the Steelers also have to strengthen several areas of their team after a 9-7-1 campaign that ended with a loss to the Chiefs in the wild-card round. Fortunately for Steelers fans, their team has the draft picks and salary cap space to make the necessary moves to compete for an AFC North division title in 2022.

