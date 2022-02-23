ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Consumers lost more than $58 billion to fraud

By CNN, Cole Johnson
kyma.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - American consumers lost nearly $6 billion to fraud in 2021, according to newly released data from the...

kyma.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Fraud losses reported to FTC increase by more than 70%

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a fertile hunting ground for scam artists. With many people spending more time at home – near their computers and phones – scammers are finding it easier to reach potential victims, and that has led to a huge increase in reported frauds. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston Herald

Winchester man convicted of COVID small business loan wire fraud, tried for more than $13 million

A Winchester man has been convicted of fraudulently seeking more than $13 million in forgivable loans intended for small businesses struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic. Elijah Majak Buoi, 40, was arrested and charged with four counts of wire fraud and one count of making a false statement to a financial institution in June 2020 and indicted by a federal jury on the charges in July 2020.
WINCHESTER, MA
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: The 3G network shutdown will impact more than just phones

NEW YORK (WV News) — Next week’s AT&T 3G network shut down will require updates on many devices, including some home alarm systems, medical devices such as fall detectors, and in-car crash notification and roadside assistance systems such as General Motors' OnStar. Many mobile carriers have urged customers...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Kyma#Kecy#Cnn#American
Motley Fool

Why Ethereum Whales Are Betting More Than $1.3 Billion on Shiba Inu

Ethereum whales appear to be counting on upcoming catalysts to spark a rebound in Shiba Inu's price. They're also diversifying their investments -- and not only in Shiba Inu. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PETS
KIMT

Woman, 72, out more than $30K following Iraq to US fraud claim

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 72-year-old woman is out thousands of dollars after she sent money to a person claiming to be a military general who needed to get back from Iraq. Authorities said the woman sent $32,000 in cash to an address in Texas. She had also sent $50,000 to the same person in December.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
TheStreet

Biden Administration Suffers Crushing Defeat For Electric Vehicle Pledge

Finally, there will be no twists or last-minute changes. The play will be played as originally written, despite pressure and controversy. The United States Postal Service (USPS) has confirmed its deal with specialty vehicle manufacturer Oshkosh Corp (OSK) - Get Oshkosh Corp Report to finalize plans for between 50,000 and 165,000 gas-powered delivery vehicles.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Independent

‘Unacceptable’ billions lost and risked due to fraud and error in Covid schemes, MPs say

Government has risked and lost “unacceptable” billions due to fraud and error in key Covid support schemes, a new report warns.In a blistering assessment, the chair of the Public Accounts Committee said the mistakes, waste, and openings for fraudsters “will all end up robbing current and future taxpayers of billions of pounds”.MPs on the committee said there was a lack of preparedness and “weakness” in systems — concluding the total cost of government losses remained “uncertain”.But they said: “It has clearly exposed the taxpayer to substantial, long-term financial risks and ‘large amounts’ — now running into many billions of...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy