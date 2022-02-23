Consumers lost more than $58 billion to fraud

Government has risked and lost “unacceptable” billions due to fraud and error in key Covid support schemes, a new report warns.In a blistering assessment, the chair of the Public Accounts Committee said the mistakes, waste, and openings for fraudsters “will all end up robbing current and future taxpayers of billions of pounds”.MPs on the committee said there was a lack of preparedness and “weakness” in systems — concluding the total cost of government losses remained “uncertain”.But they said: “It has clearly exposed the taxpayer to substantial, long-term financial risks and ‘large amounts’ — now running into many billions of...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO