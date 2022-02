Bobbi is just 2 years old, but is a soulful, sweetheart of a cat looking for a fur-ever home. This Valentine’s Day beauty is a tabby (specifically, a brown mackerel tabby with grey field), which means she has white mittens and boots, and a white belly, plus the characteristic forehead “M” of all tabbies. She welcomes petting, and is very friendly, but is a little shy with other cats. She has experienced seizures, and is currently on medication, which has been successful.

