Mazda is set to reveal the new CX-60 on March 8, but prototypes for the SUV are still out and about undergoing final testing. The Japanese automaker has made little secret of its desire to move upmarket with a range of premium vehicles based on a rear-wheel-drive platform and powered by plug-in hybrid and inline-6 powertrains. Various patent drawings have shown up over the years and Mazda has also showcased some of the technology destined for the vehicles.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO