Minneapolis, MN

2nd teen charged in probe that led to Amir Locke’s death

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during the funeral for Amir Locke at Shiloh Temple International Ministries, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minn. Locke was killed Feb. 2 by Minneapolis police as they executed a no-knock search warrant. (AP Photo/Nicole Neri)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A second teen has been arrested in the homicide investigation that led police to the Minneapolis apartment where a SWAT team officer fatally shot Amir Locke, a Black 22-year-old man, while executing a search warrant.

A 16-year-old boy is charged in Ramsey County juvenile court with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Locke’s 17-year-old cousin has also been charged in the Jan. 10 killing of Otis Elder in St. Paul.

According to the charges, the younger teen caused Elder’s death while committing or attempting to commit a felony aggravated robbery.

Police searching for suspects in Elder’s death entered the Minneapolis apartment where Locke was staying without knocking on Feb. 2.

Body camera video shows them shouting “Police, search warrant!” “Hands!” and “Get on the ground!” after they entered. An officer kicks a sectional sofa, and Locke is seen wrapped in a blanket holding a pistol. Three shots are heard, and the video ends.

Minneapolis police have said Locke was shot after he pointed his gun toward the officers, but Locke’s family has questioned that. Locke’s family has said he legally possessed the gun.

Police have said Locke was not named in the search warrants.

Locke’s death sparked protests and a reexamination of no-knock arrest warrants. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced a moratorium on such warrants while the city brings in outside experts to study its policy.

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of Amir Locke at: https://apnews.com/hub/amir-locke

Comments / 15

cathleen
3d ago

The Minneapolis police state they asked for the "no knock" warrant because the bullets used to kill Mr Elder were the type that pierce police body armor. I am sorry that Mr Locke was killed. If he truly had nothing to do with the murder and possessed the gun legally, he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. He is dead because of who he associated with, in this case, knowing that his cousin was involved in criminal behavior (this is NOT his first criminal act) and choosing to stay with his cousin despite knowing......guilt by association is why Mr Locke died. I taught my children to not associate with people who are making choices that will get them hurt or in trouble ie; drugs, vandalism, bullying, shop lifting.....Why was a "responsible" gun owner "sleeping" with a gun in his hand?

Reply(3)
9
robert draper
3d ago

Bad Association spoils useful habits, and the bible says you live by the sword you die by the sword, wake up young people.

Reply
4
 

