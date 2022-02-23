ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TORONTO (AP) _ New Gold Inc. (NGD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $150.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 4 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $202.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $140.6 million, or 21 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $745.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NGD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NGD

