Intel’s plans for software-defined silicon (SDSi) will begin to fall into place with the next version of the Linux kernel, it has emerged. The company has remained tight-lipped about the SDSi initiative, whereby customers will pay an additional fee to activate certain features built into their processors. Although Intel has acknowledged the existence of the scheme, it has so far offered no specifics as to which capabilities can be toggled on or off and which CPUs will be compatible.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO