It was just two seasons ago when St. Patrick-St. Vincent and Branson of Ross high schools met in the North Coast Section Division III boys basketball championship. Plenty has changed. The Bruins’ top three players on that section winning team — center Dishon Jackson, forward Jaden Alexander and guard Jalen Scott — have graduated. Eleven players from that Bulls team have graduated as well. Branson doesn’t have the same coach either as Steve Johnson has taken over for Jonas Honick.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO