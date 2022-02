Course: PGA National | Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The Cali swing is in the books and now the PGA TOUR heads East for the first of four straight events in the Sunshine State, beginning with this week’s Honda Classic from PGA National in West Palm Beach. This area of Florida is where many current and former pros call home, so expect most of the field to have a good lay of the land regardless of whether they have teed it up at the Honda before.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO