After a week-long All-Star break, the Dallas Mavericks are back in action tonight as they take on the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. To receive homecourt advantage in the NBA playoffs for the first time in over a decade, the Mavs must first go through the Jazz... three times to be exact. Dallas and Utah will face each other two more times after tonight with just 1.5 games separating the two in the Western Conference standings.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO