After Genevieve Parisi posed with a “F—k Shanae” sign alongside several of her fellow The Bachelor contestants, she has since apologized for her actions. “Regarding the sign brought out at the club last night, I just want to reiterate that we didn’t ask for it and didn’t know it was coming to our table,” Genevieve, 26, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, February 25. “That being said, it was insensitive for me to video it and post it to Instagram. Nobody is perfect and I’m learning as I go. ”

