“I’ve been watching him forever”; When the Role Model Bayley revealed everything about her relationship with Vince McMahon

In a video published to her official YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey talked about her return to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble PLE:. “I really missed wrestling I did and I wanted to come back. I knew I was coming back, or I thought I did to the animosity that I left. So I came out feeling super defensive from the beginning. At the Rumble, it wasn’t like that. But I just assumed the reaction was from the surprise. So coming out to Raw and Becky [Lynch] was gonna be there. I was like, ‘Okay, this is when they’re gonna troll on me the most. This is when they’re going to try and like chant ‘Becky’ every single time I open my mouth. This is the time they’re going to start like screaming the most hurtful things they can.’ I came out anticipating that, and everything went fine. Of course, there was like those three or four guys in the like on the floor that were just like screaming as I was talking and I really just had to concentrate to like, block them out.”

