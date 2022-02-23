On the Agenda: Fort Worth approves ambitious economic development strategic plan

Nunzio Marc DeSantis Architects (NMDA) founding partners, Nunzio DeSantis and Marc Jacob DeSantis, are pleased to announce the appointment of three partners, James Suggs, Scott Eisenhart, and Daniel Sacco as the Firm's first new additions to the executive team. In addition, Christina Straughan has been promoted to Associate Principal and will serve as the Creative Director. These promotions recognize the individuals whose significant work and leadership have crafted, molded, and positioned NMDA as a premier hospitality design firm on a domestically and international stage. Each person has been hand selected by Nunzio and Marc as leaders that will help author the next chapter of the firm and usher the company into the future. James Suggs, AIA, LEED AP, NCARB We are pleased to announce Jim has been promoted to the position of Partner. Jim Suggs began his architectural career in 1978. He has amassed extensive experience with the last 15 years focused on large scale hospitality and mixed-use projects expanding his expertise in the planning of hotels and hotel-driven environments. While at NMDA, Jim has led many of the companies defining domestic projects such as Broward County Convention Center Omni Hotel, City Place Intercontinental Hotel, The Auberge at Bishops Lodge, and the Chatwal Lodge. Along with the title of partner, Jim has been identified as the senior project manager for the entire NMDA design studio. Scott Eisenhart, AIA We are pleased to announce Scott has been promoted to the position of Partner. With more than 15 years of experience in the architectural design and construction fields, Scott has become skilled in a broad range of project types and sizes working in large-scale, mixed-use developments, retail, commercial, collegiate, religious, and hospitality sectors. He has been instrumental in leading the growth of NMDA, he will help lead the overall company vision, growth, and management. While at NMDA, Scott has led many large complex iconic projects such as City Place Intercontinental Hotel, the JW Marriott Reston Station, and Tradewinds resort. Along with the title of partner, Scott has been identified as a principal project manager for the domestic design studio. Daniel Sacco, AIA We are pleased to announce Danny has been promoted to the position of Partner. Danny brings a depth of experience to all phases of the design process, with responsibilities for the management of design teams, consultant coordination, and establishing & maintaining client relations. As a partner, Danny will oversee many corporate, growth and operations initiatives for the firm. While at NMDA, Daniel has led many large complex iconic projects such as Valhalla Resort, Secrets Costa Mujeres, The Peabody Roanoke, and the Edition San Pancho. Along with the title of partner, Daniel has been identified as the principal project architect for the domestic and international resort design studio. Christina Straughan We are pleased to announce Christina has been promoted to the position of Associate Principal and will serve as the Creative Director working with the Partners to produce and design innovative concepts, company branding, design, and marketing communications. With more than 21 years of experience working in the hospitality industry, she works with the design teams to produce client packages. She will create and manage our global design firm’s brand identity. The promoted staff are proven leaders with the firm. Their design talent and expertise contribute to the long-term success of NMDA. Nunzio Marc DeSantis Architects (NMDA) Nunzio Marc DeSantis Architects (NMDA) is a firm of designers, innovators and leaders solely focused on the DESIGN OF HOSPITALITY ENVIRONMENTS and the way people engage and experience them. NMDA believes these experiences can and should be enriched by the built environments in which they take place and use architectural design to create meaningful hotels and resorts around the world. Nunzio’s career started at HKS 38 years ago where he created the HKS Hospitality Group. Nunzio has 38 years of experience and knowledge in the design and delivery of hospitality related structures as large as 4,000 guestrooms and 12 million square feet to small boutique resort of less than 30 rooms. Nunzio’s work can be witnessed in 27 states and 20 countries. After leaving HKS, Nunzio, with his partner and son, established NMDA in 2017 as a firm solely dedicated to the design of hotels, resorts, convention center hotels, retreats along with all other hospitality related structures. The firm is equally committed to enrich the client experience by using its hospitality expertise to build long lasting relationships with recognizable brand developers and owners. In the short time since its establishment, NMDA’s projects and designers have already been featured in notable publications and the firm is quickly being recognized as a force in the industry.

