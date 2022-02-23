ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Kanye West Samples Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ Monologue In New Song Amid Divorce, Throws More Shots At Pete Davidson

By rebecahjacobs
Bossip
Bossip
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45cSK0_0eMii1Jp00

It should come as a surprise to absolutely no one that Kanye West still isn’t finished with his efforts to win back Kim Kardashian .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06rIxc_0eMii1Jp00

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

On Tuesday, February 22, Kanye held a listened party for the sequel to his 2021 album Donda , filling up a stadium in Miami to listen to the unfinished project with fans.

He did the same, a few times, for Donda’s release last summer, which included an appearance from Kim Kardashian in a wedding dress, making a lot of people believe the two were getting back together. Obviously, that didn’t happen, and things have gotten a lot messier in their divorce since then–but Kardashian’s presence was still felt at the listening session.

As Ye made his way through the Donda 2 tracklist, a song called “Sci-Fi” caught a lot of people’s attention. The track opens with the voice of the rapper’s estranged wife, sampling her monologue from her 2021 appearance on Saturday Night Live (seemingly the last time we saw these two being friendly post-divorce and pre-Pete).

“I married the best rapper of all time,” Kim said. “Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.”

It’s no wonder why Kanye would want that glowing review as the intro to one of his songs. But, even though the reality star said all of that after filing for divorce, things have definitely taken a turn for the worse, since.

In other songs, Ye went on to throw more shots at Pete Davidson , who has been dating his estranged wife for the past few months. In a track titled “Security,” the rapper seemed to reference the comedian’s security along with his relationship with West’s children.

“Ok we gon’ make this an event? y’all gone need security for this,” he rapped. “Security gon’ need security for this. Never take the family picture off the fridge. Never stand between a man and his kids. Y’all ain’t got enough security for this.”

Kanye continued, “I put your security at risk. I make your security all quit, like ‘we ain’t gettin paid enough for this. Pop some, I ain’t getting frisked. I put your security at risk. Pop some I ain’t getting frisked. I put your security at risk.”

Following Ye’s claims Kim’s security wouldn’t let him in her house to drop their daughter, North West, off from school because Davidson was inside, it’s pretty clear he’s not okay with their current arrangement.

As Kanye continues to throw jabs at Pete, fans seem to think the SNL star threw one right back.

Davidson recently re-joined Instagram following four years away from the app. Though he still hasn’t posted anything, he did add a YouTube video of Rupert Pupkin from the King of Comedy performing into his bio.

In the clip, the character–played by Robert De Niro–says, “Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime.”

Of course, fans think this is a direct shot at Kanye, who has used his own Instagram to take aim at who he refers to as “Skete” Davidson multiple times recently.

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Kanye West Leaks Text Pete Davidson Sent Him, Machine Gun Kelly Caught In The Crossfire

Kanye West has been making a tsunami of posts on Instagram today and no one is safe. The rapper mainly has his sights on his wife Kim Kardashian's current flame Pete Davidson after clarifying why Kid Cudi was booted from his next album - but even Machine Gun Kelly, former Disney CEO Bob Iger, and past presidential nominee Hilary Clinton have been caught up in the crossfire of West's Insta-rants.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Shares Alleged Respectful Text From Pete Davidson & Says ‘You Will Never Meet My Children’

Pete Davidson allegedly said he would ‘never get in the way’ of girlfriend Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids in the text, shared by Ye to Instagram. Kanye West, 44, threw more fuel at the fire in his on-going feud with Pete Davidson, 28. The Watch The Throne rapper took to Instagram to share a polite and friendly text message allegedly written by the SNL comedian to Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 13 involving Kim Kardashian, 41. Parts of the text are cut off as Ye zoomed in closely on his phone, however, the snippet that can be read says: “as a man I’d never get in the way of your children…it’s a promise,” in reference to Kimye’s brood North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chaney Jones Looks Identical To Kim Kardashian In Catsuit While Partying With Kanye West & Travis Scott

Model Chaney Jones attended a listening party for Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ album amidst the rapper’s romance with Julia Fox and drama with ex Kim Kardashian. Kanye West, 44, partied with a few famous faces on Feb. 7 at a listening party event for his new, upcoming album Donda 2. The Grammy winner was joined at Nobu in Malibu by 24-year-old Instagram model Chaney Jones, as well as fellow rappers Travis Scott (who just welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner) and French Montana. Chaney resembled Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian, 41, in an all-black jumpsuit that was similar to Kim’s outfit that she rocked at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards in Dec. 2021.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Legally Objects To Kim Kardashian's Single Status Declaration

Los Angeles, CA – There’s a lot going on in the world of Kanye West right now. While gearing up for the release of DONDA 2 next week, Yeezy is still handling divorce proceedings with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. According to TMZ on Friday (February 18), Kanye’s legal team objected to Kardashian’s declaration of being ruled legally single.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Kanye West Sends Valentine's Day Gift to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has made another attempt at getting his wife, Kim Kardashian back. Today is Valentine's Day and West made a huge gesture by sending a black truck full of roses to Kim's house. He posted on his Instagram showing the truck with the words "MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR" written on it with roses in the back of the truck.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Snl#Monologue
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

‘You accused me of being on drugs’: Kanye West hits back at Kim Kardashian after statement over daughter North

Kanye West has accused his ex-wife Kim Kardashian of trying to “kidnap” their daughter Chicago when she allegedly did not give him the address to the four-year-old’s birthday party.His accusation was a response to a statement by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, in which she criticised the rapper’s “constant attacks” on her in interviews and on social media.Earlier on Friday 4 February, the rapper shared a screenshot of their daughter North taken from the TikTok account that she shares with Kardashian on Instagram, where he wrote: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West, Jay-Z & J. Ivy Brought Faith On "Never Let Me Down"

It's officially Yeezy season. The rapper is currently on pace to release his forthcoming album, Donda 2 in the coming weeks, and his Netflix documentary is expected to launch tonight in theatres before its widespread release next week. Needless to say, there's plenty of Kanye-related content coming this month but today marks the 18-year anniversary of what started it all -- The College Dropout. The album that shut down naysayers that boxed him in as solely a producer with eccentric fashion choices.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

SNL's Michael Che Responded After Kanye West Offered To Double His Salary So He Wouldn't Have To 'Look' At Pete Davidson

After apparently breaking things off with Julia Fox, Kanye West seems to have again turned his focus back around to reuniting with estranged wife Kim Kardashian. Before the truck full of roses and all-caps Valentine’s Day plea, however, the Donda rapper set his sights on Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson, declaring “Civil War” on the Saturday Night Live cast member. The rapper's grievances extended beyond Davidson himself, as Ye called out some of his friends and colleagues, including SNL’s Michael Che.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy