Kanye West Samples Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ Monologue In New Song Amid Divorce, Throws More Shots At Pete Davidson

It should come as a surprise to absolutely no one that Kanye West still isn’t finished with his efforts to win back Kim Kardashian .

On Tuesday, February 22, Kanye held a listened party for the sequel to his 2021 album Donda , filling up a stadium in Miami to listen to the unfinished project with fans.

He did the same, a few times, for Donda’s release last summer, which included an appearance from Kim Kardashian in a wedding dress, making a lot of people believe the two were getting back together. Obviously, that didn’t happen, and things have gotten a lot messier in their divorce since then–but Kardashian’s presence was still felt at the listening session.

As Ye made his way through the Donda 2 tracklist, a song called “Sci-Fi” caught a lot of people’s attention. The track opens with the voice of the rapper’s estranged wife, sampling her monologue from her 2021 appearance on Saturday Night Live (seemingly the last time we saw these two being friendly post-divorce and pre-Pete).

“I married the best rapper of all time,” Kim said. “Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.”

It’s no wonder why Kanye would want that glowing review as the intro to one of his songs. But, even though the reality star said all of that after filing for divorce, things have definitely taken a turn for the worse, since.

“Ok we gon’ make this an event? y’all gone need security for this,” he rapped. “Security gon’ need security for this. Never take the family picture off the fridge. Never stand between a man and his kids. Y’all ain’t got enough security for this.” Kanye continued, “I put your security at risk. I make your security all quit, like ‘we ain’t gettin paid enough for this. Pop some, I ain’t getting frisked. I put your security at risk. Pop some I ain’t getting frisked. I put your security at risk.”

In other songs, Ye went on to throw more shots at Pete Davidson , who has been dating his estranged wife for the past few months. In a track titled “Security,” the rapper seemed to reference the comedian’s security along with his relationship with West’s children.

Following Ye’s claims Kim’s security wouldn’t let him in her house to drop their daughter, North West, off from school because Davidson was inside, it’s pretty clear he’s not okay with their current arrangement.

As Kanye continues to throw jabs at Pete, fans seem to think the SNL star threw one right back.

Davidson recently re-joined Instagram following four years away from the app. Though he still hasn’t posted anything, he did add a YouTube video of Rupert Pupkin from the King of Comedy performing into his bio.

In the clip, the character–played by Robert De Niro–says, “Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime.”

Of course, fans think this is a direct shot at Kanye, who has used his own Instagram to take aim at who he refers to as “Skete” Davidson multiple times recently.