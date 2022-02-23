ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“He is as good as GONE” Fans react as NBA Insider reveals consequences of LeBron James doesn’t sign an extension with Lakers

By Shailesh Singh
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent report by NBA insider Jake Fischer on LeBron James has shocked the Lakers fans as their star performer might leave Los Angeles after this season. He also thinks that if LBJ doesn’t extend his contract with the LA Lakers this summer, the superstar will be “as good as gone”...

Lebron James
Anthony Davis
Bronny James
AllLakers

Lakers: NBA Analyst Pushes For A LeBron James Trade This Offseason

We have officially reached that stage of the Lakers season this year. Things have gone so poorly that analysts are already talking about blowing up the team this offseason and what kind of dramatic trades can be made. The two big names to pop up in those dramatic discussions? LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

LeBron James reiterates commitment to Lakers

LeBron James reiterated his desire to finish out his career with the Lakers and said he doesn’t “push the buttons” when it comes to personnel decisions, as he told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin and other media members after the team’s loss to the Clippers on Friday night.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Claps Back At Fan Saying He's Still Salty At Michael Jordan: “Scottie Pippen Was The Bulls’ Best Defender, Facts Over Fiction, No Salt.”

Isiah Thomas doesn't back down when people call him out. The Detroit Pistons legend has been making headlines in the last week, talking about his position as an NBA all-time great, while discussing the impact and greatness of other players, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but especially LeBron James and Michael Jordan.
NBA
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd: Lakers Shouldn't Be Scared to Trade LeBron James

Colin Cowherd: “Five years ago if I said to you ‘a team is going to trade LeBron, they’re over him…’ ‘WHOA! WHOA! WHOA! ’ Really? He’s missed 75 games in the last four years. He’s missed a SEASON in the last four seasons and he’s getting older. He doesn’t give you 44 minutes a night and he’s not nearly as dominant on the defensive end. I would prefer the Lakers keep LeBron, trade AD, and blow it up this offseason, but so what if you had to trade him? LA has a history, we just get the next guy. Kareem, Wilt, Shaq, LeBron – it’s what the city does. Matt Stafford said ‘I want to go to LA’. OBJ: ‘Get me to LA.’ Paul George: ‘I want to go to LA.’ Lincoln Riley: ‘get me to the LA.’ This isn’t Cleveland, the Lakers shouldn’t be desperate. The greatest leverage you can have in negotiations is having no fear. LeBron is someone I would want to keep, and LeBron wants to stay here, but there’s an argument to be made that LeBron needs LA right now as badly as LA needs LeBron. His business and his net worth have doubled in four years. He is crushing it out here in business. You put Giannis in LA right now and he would make so much more money than he does in Milwaukee. There would be so many more opportunities. Shaq in Orlando was a great basketball player, but Shaq in LA was an INDUSTRY. The Lakers are not winning a championship with this group, it’s OVER. Folks, you got a title with old LeBron and brittle AD, and you’re not going to get another pandemic where they get 3-4 months off in the middle of the season. I’d like to build around LeBron but things change fast. You can’t be fear-based. This is not a city that struggles to attract talent, and right now LeBron’s business is better than his basketball in LA. He NEEDS LA too.” (Full Segment Above)
NBA
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
Basketball
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Says He Expects To Be With The Lakers "As Long As I Can Play”

LeBron James says he sees himself playing with the Los Angeles Lakers for the rest of his career, clarifying previous reports that he planned to leave L.A. in order to play with his son, Bronny. “This is a franchise I see myself being with. I’m here. I’m here,” James told...
NBA
Lakers Nation

LeBron James On Lakers’ Team Building: ‘I Don’t Push The Buttons’

The All-Star break put the Los Angeles Lakers in the spotlight due to the rumors of a conflict between LeBron James and the franchise. James’ praise for general managers of other teams and comments on a potential reunion with the Cleveland Cavaliers led to questions over the 37-year-old future’s in L.A. But after he returned from the All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, the forward claimed his words have been misinterpreted and that he has no intentions of leaving the team.
NBA
Financial World

LeBron James opens on how he feels about Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James insists he is happy with the Los Angeles Lakers and the job they have done since he signed with the team. The Lakers own a disappointing 27-32 record and there have been speculations about James potentially leaving the team in the near future. James says he feels Los...
NBA

