ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magee, MS

Mississippi town loses half of police force, including chief

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MAGEE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city has lost about half of its police force amid complaints about a rise in crime.

The city of Magee is now without a police chief and five other officers, WAPT-TV reported.

The plan is to hire an interim chief from within the department following the resignation of Police Chief Chris Jones, Magee Mayor Dale Berry said.

At a recent board of aldermen meeting, the mayor expressed frustration over an increase in violent crime and how the police department is responding to it.

Magee police have said the lack of a gun ordinance makes their jobs more difficult.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Magee, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime#Wapt#Mayor#Ap#Wapt Tv
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

774K+
Followers
395K+
Post
345M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy