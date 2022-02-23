ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

“I’m not sure if he believes in me or not”; When former Universal Champion Finn Balor revealed what relationship he shared with Vince McMahon in real-life

By Ishaan Rathi
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinn Balor is loved by all and has had a lot of success in his career. The leader of the Balor club is not only one of the most popular superstars in the world but is also one of the most athletic wrestlers in the whole world. The Demon King’s skill...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

Bad News On Bobby Lashley’s Injury Status

That’s a bad sign for the future. There is very little more frustrating in wrestling than seeing someone getting red hot and then having their career put on hold by an injury. That seems to be the case with Bobby Lashley, who lost the WWE Title at Elimination Chamber despite not actually getting in the ring. Lashley has a shoulder injury, and now things are looking even worse than before.
WWE
PWMania

Road Dogg Reveals Vince McMahon Made Him Change His Look

WWE Hall of Famer and former official “Road Dogg” Brian James recently participated in a live signing with Highspots, and revealed that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon asked him to dye his goatee. James was asked about dying his goatee, and he noted how Vince didn’t like...
WWE
ComicBook

New WWE Report Reveals Possible WrestleMania Plans for Vince McMahon

The WrestleMania 38 card is still in flux a bit and has yet to fully come together, but if a recent report from POST Wrestling is correct, we might now know what one of the unrevealed matches will be. According to the report, WWE boss Vince McMahon is expected to launch a program with SmackDown's own Pat McAfee, and that program will evidently include something at WrestleMania 38. The report says multiple sources with knowledge of the situation were asked if it will be billed as an official match on the card, and those sources said "most likely."
WWE
PWMania

What Vince McMahon Told Ronda Rousey About Getting Booed By Fans

In a video published to her official YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey talked about her return to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble PLE:. “I really missed wrestling I did and I wanted to come back. I knew I was coming back, or I thought I did to the animosity that I left. So I came out feeling super defensive from the beginning. At the Rumble, it wasn’t like that. But I just assumed the reaction was from the surprise. So coming out to Raw and Becky [Lynch] was gonna be there. I was like, ‘Okay, this is when they’re gonna troll on me the most. This is when they’re going to try and like chant ‘Becky’ every single time I open my mouth. This is the time they’re going to start like screaming the most hurtful things they can.’ I came out anticipating that, and everything went fine. Of course, there was like those three or four guys in the like on the floor that were just like screaming as I was talking and I really just had to concentrate to like, block them out.”
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Vince Mcmahon
411mania.com

Six-Man Tag Match Takes Place Following Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

The Bloodline went to battle in a six-man tag match following tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that the post-show festivities began with Paul Heyman cutting a promo on the Hershey, Pennsylvania crowd while telling them that tonight was the largest box office for WWE ever in the city.
WWE
FitnessVolt.com

‘Iranian Hulk’ Sajad Gharibi And Martyn Ford Trade Body Blows During Their First Staredown

The excitement around the boxing match between Iranian Hulk Sajad Gharibi and bodybuilder Martyn Ford went to a different level when the two faced off for the first time. Ford and Gharibi have exchanged barbs on social media for the past several months and the rivalry quickly turned into a bitter affair. Recently, when the duo shared the stage for their first staredown it went exactly as it was expected. Sajad Gharibi and Martyn Ford came to blows on stage and had to be separated to precipitate the situation.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Insider#Combat
Wrestling World

Jeff Hardy takes back his words on AEW

Recently, it emerged that the Charismatic Enigma had indulged in a very clear statement about its future in the world of wrestling, mentioning Tony Khan's company where his brother Matt currently works. During an interview with Jared Myers backstage during one of his concerts, Jeff made a statement that made all the fans go crazy, especially those of All Elite Wrestling: “I'll go to AEW.
WWE
411mania.com

Footage From After Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

As previously reported, there were two dark matches during last night’s WWE Smackdown taping in Hershey, PA. Before the show started, Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler. The dark match main event saw The Bloodline defeat The Viking Raiders and Drew McIntyre. You can see clips from that match below, which featured the crowd antagonizing Paul Heyman. At one point a ‘Walrus’ chant broke out, which led to Roman Reigns consoling his chief advisor.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested Yet Again

Yes, again. Wrestlers are people who play larger than life characters on television. It is the best way possible to get them noticed by an audience, though it is rarely a reflection of who they are when the cameras go off. When that happens, things can go badly for them just like anyone else in the world and unfortunately that seems to be the case again with a certain wrestling legend.
WWE
PWMania

Wrestler Appears On WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage During The Same Night

Indy wrestler Kayla Sparks appeared on the Friday, February 25th 2022 editions of WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage. Sparks lost in a match against Serena Deeb which was taped on Wednesday night. Sparks then showed up on the live Smackdown and was the “fan” that received a kiss from Los Lothorios.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy