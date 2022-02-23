COVID Testing Site Hit By Burglars In Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – A COVID-19 testing site in Beverly Hills was allegedly burglarized Wednesday morning.

The burglary occurred at the 911 COVID Testing site located in the 9900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.

A safe with between $4,000 and $5,000 in cash was stolen from the site according to Steve Farzam, the COO for 911 COVID.

Farzam said a burglary alarm at the site was triggered at around 3 a.m. Beverly Hills police also confirmed a burglary alarm was activated at the site.

“Our officers are on scene right now conducting their investigation, which is in its early stages,” Beverly Hills police Sgt. Richard Billingsley said.

Farzam said security cameras at the site were disabled and that a safe was stolen. There was no immediate description of the suspects.

There are four 911 COVID Testing centers in Los Angeles, and they provide same-day, mobile and travel testing services.

