Despite what you may have heard, or what a certain self-proclaimed Hollywood insider may have adamantly claimed, the Queen of England is not in fact dead. Having tested positive for COVID-19 just a few days prior, Queen Elizabeth II reportedly still found the time to virtually attend her weekly meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. According to royal sources, the Queen is still suffering from mild cold-like symptoms, hence the attendance via video call in keeping with the country's self-isolation guidelines, but has postponed two other planned meetings continuing to maintain “light duties” such as reviewing and answering documents throughout her recovery.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO