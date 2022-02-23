ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

2 Amazing New Paris Museums To Experience During Your Next Visit

By Richard Nahem
travelawaits.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently 130 museums in Paris and its environs that cover an eclectic range of topics and special interests with everything from a wine museum to a museum about counterfeiting to an Edith Piaf Museum, located in a private apartment, which you must make an appointment to visit....

www.travelawaits.com

Comments / 0

Related
Observer

Meet the Girl Who Is Visiting Every Museum in New York City

Jane, better known as @janeaugust on TikTok, always knew she wanted to live in New York. Born in Connecticut to two New Yorkers, her family soon moved to Arizona but was determined to return to the east coast as soon as she could. After high school, Jane moved to the city to attend Brooklyn College, where she studied technical theater and design. Once she graduated, she started working in nightlife, but like everyone else, was furloughed in March of 2020. After nine months of staying in the house, she realized she wanted to take advantage of the time she had (and her unemployment insurance). In February 2021, she set out on an ambitious project––to visit every museum in New York City, and document it on her TikTok. Since then, she’s visited over 50 museums and built a substantial following on TikTok of those interested in following her adventures.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

A trip to Paris is now cheaper than visiting Disneyland

It might be cheaper to go see the Eiffel Tower than it is to meet Mickey Mouse. According to a new report, Disney’s astronomical price hikes have made it more expensive to visit Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. than it is to travel to Paris and go to Disney in Marne le Vallee, France, 15 miles away.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tadao Ando
Person
Marlene Dumas

Comments / 0

Community Policy