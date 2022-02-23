ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choreographer Kyle Abraham’s new work centers on Black love and the music of D’Angelo

By Candice Thompson
theundefeated.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Kyle Abraham is a major figure in the world of concert dance, he also captivates audiences less familiar with live art for the stage. Maybe it is because he uses a multitude of movement styles mixed in with his classical dance training. Maybe it is due to the music that...

theundefeated.com

