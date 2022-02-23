Dave Grohl says he’s been reading lips because of hearing loss

Really, we wish this segment could’ve been everlong-er. During Wednesday night’s episode of The Late Late Show, Dave Grohl found himself forced to participate in a segment that featured James Corden “playing” Foo Fighters songs on a keyboard, an allegedly fun activity that instead left Grohl checking his watch, rolling his eyes, and trying to banter with Hilary Duff about the joys of Smashburger. “I don’t know what the fuck you’re doing,” he finally offered halfway through the clip, while Duff laughed off whatever the hell was transpiring. “I know what song it is, but I’m afraid to say it for fear that people will think it sounds like that. But if I say it, will you stop?” Grohl also peppered in some “his face makes it worse” and “oh, fuck that” for good measure, which is all the more amusing when you realize he and Corden have beef going back to the Carpool Karaoke era. We’ve already hit replay.

