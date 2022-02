Manchester City increased its lead at the top of the Premier League table Saturday with a 1-0 win against Everton, but the result didn't come without controversy. The only goal of the game for City came in the 82nd minute when Phil Foden corralled a deflected cross right in front of the goal and easily put a shot in the back of the net. Just a couple of minutes later, it looked as though Everton would have a chance to level the score when Rodri of Manchester City appeared to use his upper arm to control and eventually clear a ball inside the box.

