Click here to read the full article. AEG Presents has promoted Adam Weiser to senior VP of global touring and talent, the company announced Thursday. In his new role, he’ll work with agents, managers, and label partners to identify new talent and artist-development opportunities, as well as oversee the continued growth of the division’s Nashville office. Weiser will also continue to produce and promote tours. He has been with the company for 15 years and books and promotes tours for artists, including Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Lauren Daigle, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, My Chemical Romance, The Band Camino, and more. He...

