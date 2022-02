The Grand Junction Fire Department saw a busy start to the week after a call around 9 AM Monday sent them out to battle a brush fire near Rosevale Road and Gunnison Dam Road. It's not the easiest area to get to, but after a little walking, we managed to be able to take a few photos of the brush fire. Some of the land involved in the brush fire is thought to be the land that was owned at one time by actor Ricky Schroder.

