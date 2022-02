Dua Lipa has left TaP Music, the management company that has been guiding her career for several years, Billboard has confirmed. The news, first reported by Hits, comes as the superstar is at the very beginning of her massive Future Nostalgia arena tour, which kicked off in Miami on Feb. 9 and is set to continue with a show tonight (Feb. 18) at TD Garden in Boston after two years of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO