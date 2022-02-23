ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Zendaya Laughs After Falling Down & Tripping On Restaurant Step In Paparazzi Video

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago

Zendaya was caught by members of her team as she slipped and fell while heading into a restaurant in Rome. Later on, the actress laughed off the incident on her IG Stories.

Zendaya, 25, tripped in front of paparazzi in Rome, Italy on Monday, February 21. The Euphoria actress was caught on video, as seen HERE, walking into the restaurant Eitch Borromini mid-day when she suddenly took a tumble. Zendaya slipped right over the restaurant’s steps and fell backwards, but luckily, members of her team quickly caught the star and helped her back up. Zendaya brushed off the fall and walked into the eatery as if nothing happened! That is, until the Emmy winner took to her Instagram Stories later on to poke fun at herself over the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G9K2C_0eMib4mx00
Zendaya slips and falls in Rome, Italy on February 21 (Photo: Cobra Team/BACKGRID)

First, Zendaya posted screenshots of the video of her falling and joked about the situation. “I can’t stop laughing…did they really have to take a video of me tripping,” she wrote, alongside two laughing emojis. The actress then filmed herself cracking up next to one of her friends after watching the embarrassing footage. “They got me,” she said while laughing.

Zendaya found the situation to be so funny, that she even shed a tear after viewing herself fall! “I’m crying,” she said on her IG Stories, as she wiped a tear off of her face. She then told her fans “wait, there’s another one,” as she seemingly continued to watch more videos of her stumble. Zendaya also shared a meme that edited her being flown through the air by Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange, in place of her boyfriend Tom Holland, in a scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home

Aside from her stumble, Zendaya is making the most of her time in Rome. Tom, 25, seemingly didn’t fly to Europe with his girlfriend, but the pair did spent some quality time together in New York recently. On Feb. 18, they attended a NY Rangers game with Zendaya’s Euphoria co-star, Hunter Schafer, and Tom’s younger brother, Sam. The night prior, Tom and Zendaya were spotted going out to a romantic dinner in the Big Apple.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Zendaya & Tom Holland Hold Hands During A Romantic Date Night In NYC — Photos

Zendaya and Tom Holland packed on the PDA as they walked through the streets of NYC arm-in-arm as they headed to a romantic dinner date. Zendaya, 25, and Tom Holland, 25, enjoyed an adorable date night in New York City just days after Valentine’s Day. While they usually shy away from PDA, they must’ve been swept up in the romance of the holiday as they held hands while braving the NYC cold. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor wore a light gray suit with a black turtleneck underneath. The Euphoria actress stunned in an oversized black button-down shirt dress with a thick leather belt around her tiny waist and a pair of sheer black tights.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Orlando Bloom Dances With Baby Daisy, 1, At Katy Perry’s ‘American Idol’ Shoot In Hawaii — Photos

Orlando Bloom bounced little Daisy around during an outdoor performance, stopping to give his daughter a sweet kiss during the show. Daisy Dove has so much love! The 1-year-old got a sweet kiss from her doting dad Orlando Bloom, 45, while in the audience for an outdoor American Idol performance in Hawaii on Friday, Feb. 18. Mom Katy Perry, 37, is a judge on the show, of course, and could be seen glammed up at the table clapping and dancing along. Daisy looked particularly cozy in a baby carrier staying snuggled up to her famous pops, who was dressed for the island weather.
HAWAII STATE
HollywoodLife

Owen Wilson’s Kids: Meet His 3 Children, Including Daughter Lyla, 3, Who He’s Allegedly ‘Never Met’

Owen Wilson is a dad of three from his past relationships — learn more about his children Robert, Finn and Lyla here. Owen Wilson, 53, is known on the silver screen as funny guy and charming rom-com lead — but off screen, he’s a dad of three. He first became a father to son Robert Ford Wilson, now 11, with ex-girlfriend Jade Duell in 2011. His second son, Finn Lindqvist, now 8 years old, came along via ex Caroline Lindqvist, followed by 3-year-old Lyla with ex Varunie Vongsvirates. Ahead of his film Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, learn more about Owen’s children here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Elle

Here's Zendaya and Tom Holland Holding Hands in Matching Outfits in NYC

Tom Holland and Zendaya are spending time in New York City as Holland promotes his new film Uncharted, and the private couple put their love on very public display while leaving their hotel yesterday evening. Matching in dark tones, Holland and Zendaya held hands, which paparazzi captured. This is one of their most overt displays of affection since reports of them dating again came out in July. Zendaya wore a belted gray shirt dress while Holland wore a light gray suit and black top. Both wore black masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Hunter Schafer
Business Times

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake To End Their Marriage Due To Massive Fight Before Christmas

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly are heading for a split as they fight just before Christmas Day that may lead to the end of their marriage. OK! magazine (Feb. 14 issue) claimed that the couple has been feuding over their living arrangements. Timberlake allegedly wants to stay in Los Angeles, but Biel has decided that it would be best for them to live in Montana.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling Down#Ny Rangers#Paparazzi#Italy#Ig Stories#Zendaya Updates
musictimes.com

Billie Eilish Drops Savage Response to Kanye West After Rapper Threatened Her to Leave Coachella Amid Travis Scott Issue

Billie Eilish savagely responded to Kanye West after the rapper told her to apologize to Travis Scott. Eilish caught West's attention when a video of the young singer halting her concert to help a fan in the middle of the crowd went viral. She also asked her team to help the woman before telling the crowd to move back a little and take a deep breath.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Halle Berry Reveals She Had A ‘Commitment Ceremony’ With Boyfriend Van Hunt: He’s The ‘One’

The Oscar winner dishes on how her 8-year-old son Maceo performed the ceremony as she and Van ‘teared up.’. Halle Berry may have fooled the public with her prank wedding to boyfriend Van Hunt — but that didn’t mean she wasn’t ready to commit! The Oscar winner, 55, revealed she and her musician beau, 51, had a “commitment ceremony,” according to a recent interview with AARP published on Thursday (January 27). And Halle said her 8-year-old son Maceo, whom she shares with ex Olivier Martinez, was the one who brought up the idea!
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Rihanna Hides Her Hand In Brand-New Pregnancy Shots Following A$AP Rocky Marriage Rumors

Rihanna might not be hiding her baby bump any longer, but she is concealing her fingers amid rumors she's set to walk down the aisle with her longtime boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. New photos emerged of pregnant RiRi proudly flaunting her growing belly on Monday. While the 33-year-old singer's glowing pregnancy style stole the show, it was hard not to notice that she failed to showcase her hands, which may or may not be displaying a diamond ring.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, Rocks A T-Shirt & Sweats Out For Coffee With Friend — Photos

Brad and Angelina’s daughter is all grown up, as the adorable teen went to a coffee shop with one of her friends while wearing a vintage Smokey the Bear tee. They grow up so fast! Vivienne Jolie-Pitt is already stepping out for coffee runs! The 13-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was spotted grabbing some beverages at a Coffee Bean in Los Angeles on Monday (Feb. 21). The adorable teen was accompanied by a friend, as Vivienne rocked a vintage Smokey the Bear T-shirt, grey sweatpants and a set of fresh white sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue

Rihanna’s Maternity Looks Are A Celebration Of Body Positivity And Individual Fashion

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky and styling out maternity fashion to mesmerising effect. No over-the-bump jeans for our Rih. Barely anything about her haute streetwear has changed, save for the glorious fact she now leaves her Chanel puffers and Jean Paul Gaultier cardis undone to show her growing belly. Her signature baggy Vetements denim sits a little lower – all the better to show off her Christian Lacroix and Jacquie Aiche body jewellery – but it’s business as usual for fashion’s favourite bad gal, who rolls through life in Balenciaga and Amina Muaddi.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
149K+
Followers
14K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy