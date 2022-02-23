ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, FL

Sex offender who shot Florida deputy killed in botched home invasion

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. — A sex offender with ties to Lee County, who shot a Florida deputy Tuesday night, has been killed in a botched home invasion in North Central Florida.

Taylor County deputy Troy Anderson pulled over registered sex offender Gregory Miedema for a traffic violation Tuesday evening.

Miedema shot Anderson several times, and got away.

From there, Miedema took off to nearby Dixie County.

According to authorities, Miedema broke into a Dixie County home.

The person living in that home called 911, reporting they’d shot Miedema in an exchange of gunfire.

When deputies arrived, Miedema was dead.

Deputies located Miedema’s car and multiple guns at the home.

Meanwhile, Deputy Anderson is recovering from surgery after being shot multiple times. He’s stable, and expected to survive.

The shooting triggered the fourth Blue Alert in Florida’s history. The Blue Alert was designed to notify Floridians when a law enforcement officer has come under attack in the line of duty, and the suspect is on the run.

Tuesday night’s Blue Alert for Miedema arrived on phones at 11:31pm. The alert was canceled at 9:34 Wednesday morning.

Miedema was convicted in 2011 by a military court for sex crimes committed in Hawaii.

According to Miedema’s FDLE sex offender registration, his last known address was on Fourth Street in Fort Myers, with an address on Arbordale in Lehigh Acres before that.

Miedema had last been seen near US 19 in Perry. The man also has ties to Lee County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12kLDo_0eMiakTT00

Officials said Miedema is accused of shooting a Taylor County deputy multiple times, leaving the deputy with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) sexual offenders website, Miedema had two addresses in Lee County in 2021. One address shows a home off Arbodale Street in Lehigh Acres that is listed as permanent. The other shows an apartment on 4th Street in Fort Myers that is listed as temporary.

Miedema was found guilty of possession of child pornography and a sexual offense against a minor in 2011, according to FDLE.

No further information on the case was immediately available.

