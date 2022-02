Right now, Google is beta-testing Google Play Games for PC, an app for playing Android games on your computer. Announced during the Game Awards last year, it's available to try in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan and will likely come to other countries soon. While I'm tentatively excited to see what this app brings to the table, I also have to ask the obvious question: what will this app do that Bluestacks doesn't already?

