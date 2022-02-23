Fashionista's Favorite Bags From the London Fall 2022 Runways

If you're the type of person who gives their purse its own chair at a restaurant, this roundup is for you. Of all accessories, bags hold the number one spot of importance in our wardrobe. Not only does it carry all of our physical (and emotional) baggage, but as one of the bigger monetary investments in our closets, it becomes our prized possession. While clothing trends come and go, you can easily own a bag for life without it feeling dated, no matter the style. On the fall-winter 2022 runways, we're seeing tweaks on the classics that we predict will become the newest crop of it-bags. Think jumbo hobos at Brandon Maxwell, satin evening clutches at Carolina Herrara, and vintage styles at Coach, who reimagined an archived top handle from 1964.

