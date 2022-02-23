ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Photos: OU basketball faces No. 9 Texas Tech on the road

By Associated Press photos
Tulsa World
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sooners trailed 29-22 at halftime against the No. 9 Red Raiders in a hostile environment. But Texas Tech, intent on avenging a loss to...

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tulsa World

Golden Hurricane seeks revenge on Pirates in North Carolina

3 p.m. Saturday, Minges Colliseum, Greenville, N.C. Records: Tulsa 9-17, 3-12 American Athletic Conference; East Carolina 14-13, 5-10 Leading the way: With 16.2 and 15.0 points per game, respectively, Jeriah Horne and Sam Griffin lead TU’s offensive attack. Horne ranks fifth in the AAC in that category, Griffin seventh.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#Red Raiders#On The Road#Ou#Sooners
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
Tulsa World

ORU-South Dakota will factor into final conference standings

Records: ORU 18-10, 12-5 Summit League; South Dakota 17-11, 10-7 Scenarios: ORU is in a tight race with North Dakota State and Kansas City for second place in the Summit League entering the last day of the league’s regular season. Kansas City hosts South Dakota State and N.D. State hosts North Dakota Saturday, and the results from the three games will determine seedings for the Summit League Tournament next week: If all win, ORU will finish fourth; If ORU wins and both N.D. State and Kansas City lose, ORU will finish second. If ORU and Kansas City win but N.D. State loses, ORU will finish second. If ORU and N.D. State win but Kansas City loses, ORU will finish third. If ORU loses, it will finish fourth regardless of results from other games.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
Tulsa World

Oklahoma heads to California with eyes on Jocelyn Alo's home run record chase

Record: 10-0 Looking ahead: Oklahoma will take part in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif. OU will play Cal State Fullerton (2:30 p.m.) and Long Beach State (5) on Friday, Arizona (noon) and Tennessee (2:30 p.m.) on Saturday and Utah (11 a.m.) on Sunday. OU will host its home opener against Minnesota at 5 p.m. Monday.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
Tulsa World

In a 106-102 classic, ORU stumbles at the finish while SDSU extends win streak

After the Golden Eagles were dealt an overtime loss to South Dakota State in a Summit League classic at the Mabee Center, Oral Roberts basketball coach Paul Mills said his players would accept an immediate rematch challenge if given the opportunity. “If you’re even slightly competitive, when you lose, you...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa World

Leaning on his big men in February, Boynton has found potential promise for 2022-23

STILLWATER — For the past three weeks, Mike Boynton has been in what he dubbed Thursday as “GM-mode”. While Oklahoma State’s 2021-22 season has crawled toward its conclusion — only two games remain after Saturday’s visit to Oklahoma — the Cowboys’ coach has gotten creative with his rotations and watched OSU’s final games through a team-building lens with an eye on next season.
TULSA, OK
Tulsa World

Former Union star Ethan Chargois looking forward to strong finish of lone season at Oklahoma

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s Ethan Chargois used the word “blessing” multiple times during a recent interview. The former Union High School star pointed at the opportunity to finish his college career close to home. He mentioned the chance to make an impact during Porter Moser’s first season as the Sooners coach. He’s thankful for all of the friends he has made during four years at SMU and his lone year at OU.
TULSA, OK
Tulsa World

Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder outlast Pacers in OT

INDIANAPOLIS — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 36 points and made the decisive 3-point play with 20.4 seconds left in overtime to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 129-125 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Tre Mann finished with 22 points to help Oklahoma City snap a two-game losing...
NBA
KSNT News

Regular season ends with Turnpike Tussle split

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The MIAA saved the best for the last. Emporia State and Washburn closed the basketball regular season with the second leg of the Turnpike Tussle. The Washburn men won, 85-59. The Emporia State women secured a 63-59 win. Men’s recap: The men’s game was close for most of the first half, but […]
EMPORIA, KS
On3.com

3-star linebacker Josiah Trotter releases top 5 schools list

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy