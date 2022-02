INDIANAPOLIS — Whatever came before, and whatever comes after, this South Bend Washington team measures up against all challengers. A year after a heartbreaking state finals loss to Silver Creek, the No. 1 Panthers displayed the type of dominance Saturday in its 3A championship rematch with the No. 4 Dragons that will be told over and over and over again on the West Side. It will never get old. ...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 18 MINUTES AGO